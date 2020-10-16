Granted approval, Roanoke-area courts hope to resume jury trials within a month

Roanoke hasn’t held a criminal jury trial since mid-February, and its last civil hearing by panel was in January.

Since then, gridlock has set in on local dockets, with defendants exercising their right to have their cases heard by a jury, even as many prosecutors have waived that option to speed the process along.

Roanoke currently has 24 criminal cases awaiting a jury, most of which involve homicides or other violent offenses. Roanoke County has 27 potential jury trials on its docket through December, according to the circuit court clerk's office, and Salem prosecutor Tom Bowers said his office now has 14 on deck.

Monday marked the seven-month anniversary of the statewide judicial emergency, which restricted court operations to the barest essentials and completely prohibited jury trials. The Virginia Supreme Court gradually dialed back some limitations, with exceptions, while requiring the use of masks, teleconferencing and social distancing measures.

Last month the high court began allowing juries to resume in some localities, the closest of which to the Roanoke Valley is Alleghany County Circuit Court. As of Friday afternoon, the Supreme Court's website listed 16 jurisdictions or circuits that may start holding jury trials again, but the 23rd Circuit had not yet been added and it was unclear whether others would be as well.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.