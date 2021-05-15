Harris named new director of Friends of Claytor Lake

Ciara Harris will be the new executive director of Friends of Claytor Lake, the organization has announced.
Harris will follow current Director Jeff Caldwell, who is now the new owner of Nesselrod on the New.
A Pulaski County native and Radford University graduate, Harris has most recently been the director of the Radford Chamber of Commerce.
“My time with the chamber has taught me so much, and I am thankful to have been in such a diverse role. I’m thrilled to keep learning and continuing to advocate for the local community, just in a different way,” Harris said in a FOCL news release.
She hopes to connect more businesses with the mission of FOCL, and grow a volunteer and community network around keeping the lake clean, healthy and enjoyable for all, according to the release.
Lake debris clean up continues to be FOCL’s main focus, but the organization has additional projects such as creating fish habitat structures, mussel salvage efforts and water quality monitoring. Other events and programs (COVID permitting) include the YMCA/Coast Guard Auxiliary Second Grade Water Safety program, Veterans Fishing Day, Eighth Grade Day, kids fishing day at Camp Powhatan, Christmas for the Fishes (Christmas tree drop off at State Park for fish habitat), FOCL Poker Run, along with the annual Spring Splash fundraiser. FOCL plans to further its mission and education to local residents and visitors by growing advocacy, awareness and the volunteer network.