Harris named new director of Friends of Claytor Lake

Ciara Harris will be the new executive director of Friends of Claytor Lake, the organization has announced.

Harris will follow current Director Jeff Caldwell, who is now the new owner of Nesselrod on the New.

A Pulaski County native and Radford University graduate, Harris has most recently been the director of the Radford Chamber of Commerce.

“My time with the chamber has taught me so much, and I am thankful to have been in such a diverse role. I’m thrilled to keep learning and continuing to advocate for the local community, just in a different way,” Harris said in a FOCL news release.

She hopes to connect more businesses with the mission of FOCL, and grow a volunteer and community network around keeping the lake clean, healthy and enjoyable for all, according to the release.