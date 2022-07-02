Heady distinction: Fork in the Market leads state in Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

It’s a little bar with a big drink menu — beer, wine, whiskey, White Claws, cocktails and cordials are all served at downtown destination Fork in the Market.

But it has one thing it absolutely, always stocks in its rotating lineup: Pabst Blue Ribbon.

“We are not allowed to run out,” said bar manager Savannah Martin. “It is our No. 1.”

The downtown watering hole serves up the American-made lager at a prodigious rate, and has the plaques to prove it. This year, it was crowned Virginia’s No. 1 seller of the beer affectionately referred to as just PBR, beating out bigger bars and bigger cities.

It jumped to No. 24 on the nationwide sales roster. It’s been steadily climbing its way up those rankings since debuting on the top-sellers list in 2018 in slot 89.

“People love a good, affordable beer,” said Dave Trinkle, co-owner of Fork in the Market, where a PBR pour will set you back a mere $2.

He credited the restaurant’s staff and its regulars with pushing it up the charts. “People get competitive,” he said. “It makes it fun.”

PBR, an easy drinking beer with cache among blue collar and hipster crowds alike, has held its own amid the craft beer boom.

“We’ve tried to really embrace it,” Joe Cilek, a PBR national accounts manager, said of the rising number of smaller local breweries across the country.

“We have a lot in common. We’re a small company; craft beers are small companies. There are a lot of similarities,” he said. PBR, while nationally distributed, has a staff totaling just around 300 people and famously eschews mainstream, big money advertising pushes.

There is enough room at the tap for everybody, Cilek said. He added later he had never seen a bar fly up the sales rankings as fast as Fork before.

Fork, a small slice of a bar spanning about 700 square feet, is punching well above its weight among beer slingers from coast to coast.

“It’s staggering. Roanoke, Virginia, is kicking people’s rear ends. I can’t ever shut up about it,” said J. Nobles, who up through May was a longtime area manager for PBR whose territory included Virginia.

The bar sold a little over 50,000 PBR’s last year to claim the top spot in the commonwealth. It celebrated on the weekend of June 11 with Pabst-A-Palooza, a street festival complete with live music, themed food specials — PBR beer cheese nachos, anyone? — and, of course, plenty of Pabst Blue Ribbons.

“There are a lot of PBR fans here,” Trinkle said that day as he surveyed the busy scene. “It’s funny. We’re a teeny little restaurant, and we’ve made No. 1 in the state of Virginia.”

PBR, in addition to bringing an array of swag, presented Fork with a new placard to add to its wall hanging that documents its rise up the national sales charts.

“I don’t know about all of you, but I have helped make this happen,” Alan Keeney, of the band Reverend Carbine, which played at the festival, said from the stage as he held up the newest tag.

“Let’s give it up for Fork in Market,” Keeney exclaimed. “Hell yeah!”

