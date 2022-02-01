Henrico entrepreneurs 'Shark Tank;' product sold out within hours

Two Henrico County fathers appeared Friday night on the popular “Shark Tank” television program seeking an investment in their Blowzee device that allows people to blow out candles without spewing germs and spit all over a birthday cake.

But entrepreneurs Mark Lareau and Mark Apelt didn’t get the $100,000 for 20% of their business that they were seeking. In fact, they didn’t even get any offers.

What Lareau and Apelt got instead was national recognition. One Shark gave the two entrepreneurs accolades for creating a “really smart” product while another gave them “a ton of credit” for taking an idea and inventing a solution.

Their Blowzee product also sold out within 2½ hours after the program aired on the ABC television network Friday night.

Being on “Shark Tank” gave their product validation, Lareau said Monday.

“This was huge. It essentially was the equivalent of a multi-million dollar ad campaign,” he said. “It opens up a whole new set of options. This thing started as a little adventure hobby by two friends and we are astounded and humbled that it went this far. We’re just excited to see where it goes next.”

The entrepreneurs wouldn’t say how many Blowzee products were sold online on Amazon Friday night, but Lareau said it was more than the 1,200 units sold in the first five months after the business was created last March. Those 1,200 units generated about $12,000 in sales, Lareau told the Sharks.

“When you sell through Amazon, our phone buzzes every time you get a sale. So we’re watching the show [Friday night] and our phone starts buzzing and buzzing and buzzing and buzzing. We think we sold out before the West Coast show finished. It was just a crazy, crazy, crazy, crazy response,” Lareau said Monday.

An order for more product has been placed, but Lareau said it will take about 90 days before the shipment arrives in the U.S.

The Blowzee is available for purchase for $11.99 on the company’s website, on Amazon and at Ukrop’s Market Hall at Horsepen Road and Patterson Avenue in Henrico and at Libbie Market on Libbie Avenue in Richmond.

The two fathers also have received more than 700 emails, and growing. They range from people who Lareau said took the time to write about how they love the product, to those who made suggestions such as changing the color. Some emails were from people who may want to invest or from some stores that want to carry the product.

“It remains to be seen but we’ve spent the last three days going through and trying to sort through all these emails and there’s a lot of them. I’m sure there’s some gold in there,” he said.

Lareau and Apelt came up with the idea for the Blowzee after attending a child’s birthday party in January 2020, where they saw the birthday boy spit all over the cake when trying to blow out the candles.

Instead of blowing directly on the candles, a birthday boy or girl blows into the Blowzee device, which activates a switch connected to a lithium battery-operated fan that blows clean air to extinguish the candles. The air blown into the Blowzee is directed back toward the user instead of toward the cake.

Apelt told the Sharks that a study in the Journal of Food Research found blowing candles out on a birthday cake increases the amount of bacteria on a cake by an average of 1,400%.

Daymond John, one of the “Shark Tank” stars, told Lareau and Apelt that he wished Blowzee had been around when he was growing up. “I had a kid who lived next door to me. His name was Crusty Craig because he had this white build up around his mouth. I refused to go to Crusty Craig’s birthday parties,” he said.

Businessman Robert Herjavec applauded Lareau and Apelt. “I think you have done an amazing job,” Herjavec told them on the show.

“What a great lesson for everyone at home. All joking aside, this is a pretty complex product to design and build everything for $2,000. They used people all around the world. I actually like it. I actually think you are on to something, but you have to develop other things to really create a business.”

But Herjavec later questioned whether consumers would buy the Blowzee more than once. “I would buy it once. I don’t know if I would buy it again. I wish you all the best. You didn’t blow it today.”

Investor Mark Cuban gave Lareau and Apelt “a ton of credit” for creating the product. “You are what Shark Tank is all about. You have an idea, you sort it out with all of your friends — do they like the idea and will it work? Then you go through the whole hassle of getting it done. That’s the American dream,” Cuban said.

“The challenge, though, is you’re still not a company but a product. That’s just not enough for me to make an investment right now,” he said.

Lori Greiner, considered the queen of QVC, suggested that the Blowzee packaging needed adjusting so that the words “blow out candles without germs” are in big bold lettering at the top.

“This is a product that is really smart, but it is not something you use every single day but for special occasions,” she said. “It is a great business for you guys. It just is not really an investment where I can sink my teeth into it.”

Kevin O’Leary, often called “Mr. Wonderful,” was brutally honest to Lareau and Apelt. “I hate this very very much, and I’m out,” O’Leary said.

The other Sharks booed him.