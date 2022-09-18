Here for the long haul: A. Duie Pyle driving new jobs in Roanoke

It was almost 100 years ago that A. Duie Pyle launched his own shipping operation with nothing but two trucks that he managed to buy from a neighbor.

Today, his eponymous company, Pennsylvania-based A. Duie Pyle, employs a team of over 4,000 who transport goods for clients across a territory that reaches as far north as the Canadian border, traverses south along the Atlantic coast, stretches westward into Ohio — and now is leaping into Virginia with the grand opening of three facilities that give it a footprint in NOVA, Richmond and Roanoke.

“I want to thank the community of Roanoke for allowing us to be a part of your neighborhood, your home,” said Peter Latta, grandson of A. Duie Pyle and the third generation of the family to lead the growing, supply chain services company.

Roanoke — where A. Duie Pyle now leases a 16-bay, cross-dock service center that created about 25 jobs — offered key strategic advantages given its prime position on the Interstate 81 corridor, regional leaders said when the company’s expansion was first announced earlier this year.

The logistics provider’s entry into Virginia was touted by the governor’s office in a March bulletin. The company’s three new facilities are eligible for state benefits through the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program.

A. Duie Pyle anticipated its firm would be investing about $20 million in its new locations in Manassas, Richmond and Roanoke’s western end. The jobs created could pay up to $100,000 depending on the position and hours, a spokesperson said at the time.

The new jobs based in Roanoke include drivers, technicians, managers and sales staff, officials said this week.

A. Duie Pyle is already making plans to add a fourth facility in Fredericksburg. It estimates its total staff across Virginia will grow to 100 people or more.

The move into the commonwealth felt like a natural next step for the company, officials said. It had done some business south of D.C. before but now has a fully supported operating network that will allow it to grow in that market.

Company leaders echoed the significance of Interstate 81 in their expansion plans. That corridor is one of the major shipping arteries serving Northeast America.

Adding Virginia to its portfolio also better positions the company to keep pace with the needs of its larger, multi-state clients, said Chief Operating Officer John Luciani.

“Our customers look at the Northeast region as inclusive of Virginia,” he said. “So when we have a national account or a significant customer, they consider Virginia a part of their service in the Northeast.”

“We felt like it was a strategic initiative to expand into Virginia to provide full state coverage.”

The Roanoke facility, which sits at 3348 Salem Turnpike N.W. and spans over 14,000 square feet, opened in April but officials timed its ribbon-cutting for this past week to coincide with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week.

The pandemic and its stress on supply chain lines made clearer than ever how vital the work of shipping companies is to every aspect of daily life, local leaders said, from grocery stores to medical supplies to auto parts and more.

Pre-COVID, supply chain was a term used largely only in the business world, said Roanoke City Councilman Joe Cobb. Now, it’s ingrained in everyday vernacular.

“During COVID, I think a lot more citizens became aware of it, because we were always hearing, well, there’s a break in the supply chain or a delay in the supply chain,” Cobb said. “The fact that you all do this work, and you’re trying to be that bridge and strengthen that supply chain is significant. I want to thank you for that.”

A. Duie Pyle handles an average of 11,000 to 12,000 shipments a day. It shuttles goods for a variety of clients.

The company will be marking its centennial in 2024.

“There aren’t many family businesses that turn 100, and can continue on for the next 100 years,” said Latta, who is chairman and CEO, as he reflected on the company’s history and expansion. “... We’re blessed to have grown considerably.”

With that week being carved out as a time to recognize truck drivers, Latta added it felt right to be in Virginia to celebrate with the newest members of the company’s team.

“People outside our business look at it and say, it’s about trucks, it’s about facilities, it’s about technology. Those are all tools of the trade. But, at the end of the day, we’re a service business,” he said. “It’s people who provide that service … And it’s the commitment of our people that really, ultimately distinguishes Pyle from our competition.”

He added later, “I can think of no place better to be than here to thank our team in Roanoke.”