High demand, short supply in housing market

There's a saying among people who enjoy planting trees about a three-year process of growth: first year they sleep, second year they creep, third year they leap.

So goes the pace of our regional real estate market, emerging from two years of pandemic times and now, as springtime blooms anew, leaping — at least in terms of the demand side of the classic economic equation.

From the Blue Ridge valleys, across the mountains' eastern slope to the Piedmont and Southside, there's an imbalance that has created the strongest seller's market in recent memory.

Conversely, housing stock availability is running behind that brisk pace. As a result, buyers have been forced to become more savvy.

Here's a collage of the regional real estate housing market assembled by the Virginia Business Quarterly:

Short supply, high demand hit Lynchburg-area housing market

RACHAEL SMITH

The (Lynchburg) News & Advance

LYNCHBURG — Recently, a tri-level home on Grove Road near Wards Ferry Road was listed for $189,000 on a Friday.

By Monday morning, the owner had 24 offers in hand.

“For Lynchburg, this is absolutely unheard of,” said Karl Miller, of Karl Miller Realty.

One prospective buyer’s offer was accepted — and that means there still are 23 disappointed buyers left still looking for a home.

“So the next one’s going to come up, and those buyers are either going to get a little bit more motivated to make a stronger offer next time, or some of them are going to get discouraged and then just decide to rent and sign another year on their lease,” Miller said. “But the fact of the matter is, that buyer is still a buyer and there still [is] an internal desire to be a homeowner, and even if they kick the can down the road, they are eventually going to get back into the market again.”

According to Miller, the median sales price for single-family homes in the greater Lynchburg area increased by more than 20% during the past two years, and the median number of days for a house to stay on the market was only five.

“That is insane,” he said.

According to Wanda Ott, president of the Lynchburg Realtors Association, in 2019 there were about 3,000 single-family homes sold at an average of $217,000.

In 2020, the average sale price rose to $234,000 — an increase of 8.5%. In 2021, 3,700 homes in the region were sold at an average of $264,000 — an increase of 13% from the year before.

“We still sold more houses,” she said. “The problem is we still have more buyers than we have to supply for, but we’re still selling a lot of houses. If I sold somebody a house back in 2016 and they paid $175,000, it’s likely they could make almost a profit of close to $100,000. And I’ve seen that happen with several of my clients.”

Still, both Miller and Ott caution buyers to not get in over their heads.

“Don’t overpay for something just to get something,” Ott said. “But there are some people out there that feel desperate, but I’ve been in it long enough to see that it will settle down and things will level out.”

Like many potential home buyers, Nouzar Moniriarani and his fiancée, Grace, were looking for something under $350,000 and saw well over 60 homes from the end of the summer last year until the fall when they signed a contract for a new home.

Moniriarani’s advice to other home buyers: Don’t stress out if you don’t immediately get the house you want.

“If you don’t get it, it will make you want to do something crazy next time, like pay way over in price,” he said. “People are charging crazy amounts of money for some of these houses and you don’t have to jump on something that you don’t like just because it’s available.”

It’s a seller’s market and that’s no secret, Miller said.

The reason some of these houses are selling $30,000 above the list price is because buyers don’t want to risk losing them.

“It’s just a matter of who’s the most motivated buyer right now,” he said. “When you’re buying a home, it’s one of the most expensive, you know, financial decisions that most Americans make. You have to be in a location you like, you have to be comfortable with the style and condition of the house and it has to be the right price.”

In 2019, it was taking about 60 days to sell a single-family house, he said.

So why is this happening?

“We have an inventory shortage, which actually means we have less houses and we have tons and tons of buyers,” Ott said.

The United States needs 1.1 million new homes built every year just to keep up with demand. From 2010 to 2020, the country only built just over six million new homes, creating a big gap between the supply and demand, Miller said.

“In the spring of 2020, sellers who were getting ready to put their house on the market all of a sudden said, ‘We’re not putting our house on the market, we’re gonna stay put,’” Miller said.

Some buyers at the time got desperate not wanting to remain in multifamily housing complexes and snatched up what was listed within a quick amount of time — about 90 days from the end of April to July in 2020, Miller said.

“We saw our inventory numbers just shrink tremendously and the supply wasn’t being replenished,” he said.

Martinsville sees increase in knowledgeable sellers and buyers

MARTINSVILLE — The largest trend in real estate over the years is that sellers and buyers are more educated and knowledgeable of the processes involved in selling and buying a home. They have researched loan types, the best areas of Virginia to live regarding economics, jobs and activities outside the home, said Missy Benton, a real estate broker in Martinsville.

“It is currently a seller's market,” she said. This means that lower interest rates and the local cost of living have made a significant impact on individuals moving to this area of Virginia.

The inventory is low, but sales prices have been higher than normal overall since before 2020, said Benton. The demand for homes is very high right now as buyers want rural, quiet, simple type of living instead of the big urban cities in many other parts of the country.

“You can't really put a price range on what is selling the quickest,” Benton said, “as almost any home in very good condition is going under contract in just a few days.” She added that the price can range from around $90k-$350k, and even higher in some cases.

The market is much wider in price range today than it has been in the past, as those moving to the area have more money to spend on finding the house they want.

Benton said that it has always been the hardest to sell houses that can't be financed due to the condition of the property, but are priced outside of what investors are willing spend to remodel and resell.

Financing is still very strong with US Federal Housing Administration loans, United States Department of Agriculture loans and loans from the Department of Veterans Affairs, but the cash and conventional sales have been much stronger over the past 19 months or so, Benton added.

The online search options of zillow.com, realtor.com and many other website have significantly impacted the real estate business. These websites allow buyers to search for their next home from their living room sofa for houses all over the world.

The disadvantages to using these sites are that some information is misinterpreted in the merge, and does cause issues with data the buyers are seeing about annual tax figures, bedrooms not listed correctly, acreage not being right and many other ways.

Probably about 94% of buyers are shopping this way, but while these sites are a great tool, they will not replace the need for Realtors in the business, said Benton.

SML lakefront home sales still red hot

Jason Dunovant

Demand continues to be high for homes at Smith Mountain Lake even as the supply of available homes begins to dwindle. The recent ability to work from home due to the pandemic has led to an influx of buyers looking to live near the lake full time.

Waterfront homes sales at Smith Mountain Lake hit a 20-year record in 2020 with 431 homes sold. That number reduced slightly in 2021 to 327, but was still the second highest sales volume since 2001.

Tom Fansler, Realtor for Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, analyzes information on home sales at Smith Mountain Lake for a quarterly report he provides. According to his report, the reduction in sales last year had less to do with a cooling market and was due more to fewer homes being listed for sale.

Due to the popularity of lakefront homes, Fansler said many buyers are purchasing homes sight unseen. The demand is so high that some buyers purchase as soon as a home comes available before it is purchased by someone else.

The sales price of homes at the lake has also increased greatly in recent years. In 2021, the average sales price for a home was $916,302 compared to $717,587 in 2020. Fansler attributed much of that to more expensive homes being sold in addition to the value of homes increasing.

The average waterfront home sold in 2021 at 51.2% higher than their current tax assessment with some selling for substantially more. "There are many houses that sold at 100% more than the tax assessment," Fansler said.

The high demand and increased cost for lake homes has come after more of a decade where the real estate market has remained flat, according to Fansler. Home prices at the lake generally remained the same following the recovery from the real estate market crash in 2008. In that time the average sales price of a lakefront home each year stayed within $663,000 and $546,000.

The popularity of the Smith Mountain Lake and its communities is also a benefit to the counties in which they reside. Just under half of the lake's shoreline boarders Franklin County.

Lorie Smith is the Gills Creek District representative on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. She said the district's lake community accounts for 63% of the county's revenue through real estate and property taxes.

Without the benefit of the lake community, Smith said the county residents would likely face tax increases or substantial cuts in services. One concern is the potential for a recession that could have a negative impact on the county as a whole, but also the lake's surging housing market, she said.

While COVID-19 concerns are waning, rising gas prices, inflation and stock market instability could impact the housing market. Discussions of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates could also impact home sales in the future. Those unknowns leave a lot of questions on how waterfront home sales in 2022 will compare to previous years.

Houses are hot

Ralph Berrier Jr.

The rivalry between Blacksburg and Christiansburg just went to another level. And we’re not talking about the competition between high school football teams or which town has (or had) the best shopping mall – now, it’s all about who can sell houses the fastest.

Last fall, Christiansburg had the edge, as houses for sale stayed on the market for an average of just three days, according to a Virginia Tech Center for Housing Research analysis of market data. Blacksburg houses stayed on the market for an average of four days. The one-day difference was due mostly to the fact that large, five-bedroom houses in Blacksburg stayed available for all of four days. So, it’s a pretty close race.

The bottom line is that houses are selling fast, not only in the New River Valley but in the Roanoke Valley, too. Compare those rapid rates of sales with Northern Virginia, a famously robust housing market, where houses stay on the market for more than 20 days on average.

“Folks generally don’t think of Southwest Virginia the same way they think about Northern Virginia, but the market isn’t the way it used to be,” said Kim Thurlow, Blacksburg’s Housing and Community Development Initiatives Manager, who provided some of the data for this story.

In classic real estate parlance, we are living through a “seller’s market.” Inventory of available housing is low, sale prices are high, at least on average, which means sellers can ask for high prices.

Even though the rest of the NRV wasn’t as hot as Blacksburg and Christiansburg, houses stayed on the market an average of just 24 days, according to an annual report published in January by Blacksburg-based Nest Realty. That’s almost half as long as the year before. Home sales in the NRV’s Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Montgomery, Giles and Pulaski counties and the City of Radford, increased by 4.6% in 2021, with the average price rising 11.3% to $278,411.

“If you don’t like the NRV real estate market, wait six months,” the report’s authors wrote. “Then six months has come and gone, and the market here in the [v]alley has remained even more nuts than before.” (The full Nest Realty 2021 report can be found at https://bit.ly/3vWC8Ux)

Roanoke Valley housing prices are also soaring due to limited stock. According to the Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors, 6,587 homes were sold in 2021, a 16% increase over the past two years. The average price rocketed at an even faster pace, up nearly 30% to an astounding $295, 632. Even though total sales cooled a bit in January, due mostly to lack of available houses, the average sale price was up 46% over the same period from two years ago.

“Sellers are able to benefit from competing offers to select the most desirable offer with the least number of contingencies,” Ashley Donahue, Roanoke Valley Association of Realtors president, told The Roanoke Times. “This type of market creates a pain point for the buyer concerning the sale price and ability to negotiate. The market will continue to be a sellers’ market until inventory increases.”

Low mortgage interest rates, a booming economy and low inventory have made this a sellers’ market. However, high gas prices, a possible interest rate increase and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine can cause vast economic uncertainty in 2022.

According to the Nest Realty report: “If anything could derail this real estate market, consumer confidence is the most likely culprit.”

As casino moves in, already hot housing market sizzles in Danville

John Crane

With a casino in the works for Danville, buyers are taking a gamble on properties nearest the site. Homes in the Schoolfield neighborhood are selling for several times more than they previously would have.

Hampton Wilkins, broker and president at Wilkins & Co. Realtors in Danville, called Schoolfield “the hottest little area right now” for home sales.

“It is on the rise, absolutely,” Wilkins said of Schoolfield.

“I’m so happy to see it for the residents of Schoolfield, especially those that are older occupants,” he added.

One home in the area that was assessed at $35,000 and offered for $48,000 ended up selling for $52,000, Wilkins said.

James Buckner, real estate agent at Wilkins & Co. and a Danville City Council member, sold a home in 2020 on Stokesland Avenue in Schoolfield for $13,000. In 2021, he sold two houses across the street from the property for about $40,000 each. All three of the homes were all in similar condition, he said.

“It just blows my mind,” Buckner said, adding that in October 2020, five properties sold for a combined total of $84,900 just before the recent boom.

Though sales are high for real estate across the nation compared to previous years, real estate agents believe the Caesars Virginia casino planned for the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield is playing a major role in the booming housing market locally.

“It is for sure, without a doubt,” Buckner said.

Buyers were likely hoping to cash in on workers who are building the casino, as well as employees who will work at Caesars once it opens in 2023, he said.