High school promise to beloved aunt leads to new business for Virginia Tech student

“It was amazing to see that I was actually fulfilling and seeing the dream that me and my aunt made into a reality,” Lewis said.

Lewis said he’s been pouring the profits of the business into doing good, first by donating to Mayo Clinic and now through community outreach events, including preparing meals for the hungry and providing groceries to people in need.

In addition to a website (www.auntcarolssauce.com), Lewis built an app for Aunt Carol’s Sauce where people can find nutritional facts and recipes and also post their own. Lewis has a second business developing mobile applications; he even created one for student entrepreneurs.

Lewis wants to continue growing Aunt Carol’s Sauce. He hopes to eventually get his product into some restaurants and is also developing a dry rub.

When Lewis told his aunt that he wanted to start a business selling her sauce, she didn’t believe him, laughing it off. To her, the sauce wasn’t all that remarkable. But it was to Lewis. He won’t eat seafood without it.

“She was so nonchalant about it. I was like, OK, I’m going to really change her mind about that. If she could look back right now, I think she would actually be lost for words,” Lewis said. “She has impacted so many people. This is all from her legacy. I’m just trying to be a good steward of it.”

