A new hotel and conference center has opened to Radford University visitors and functions — as well as the public — welcoming guests with university-themed decor in walking distance of campus.

Spearheaded by the Radford University Foundation at the university’s request, The Highlander Hotel meets a need for hospitality services close in. Adorned with tartan plaid carpeting and RU-red guest room doors, the 6-story complex overlooks Moffett Lawn and campus buildings fronting Tyler Avenue near Calhoun Street.

There are 124 guest rooms, multiple event spaces and two restaurants at this upscale attraction in a city without large-scale luxury lodging. A public-private partnership raised $40 million for project costs, attracting funds from the foundation and Radford University.

RU contributed $2 million, spokesman Justin Ward said.

Lodging and meeting reservations were coming in before the venue opened opened earlier this month, according to General Manager Rachel Pegues.

Caroline Gaskins, a Radford business owner and member of the board of the Radford Economic Development Authority, voted to furnish project financing.

“I’m excited that there will be a conference center, which will be very valuable to not only Radford University but the town and the area, with organizations and businesses that would like to put on conventions and conferences,” Gaskins said. “I think that’s really good.”

The Radford Chamber of Commerce expects to stage gatherings at The Highlander including its annual gala, said Executive Director Dan McKinney. He wrote by email that the facility is “a very nice addition to our community.”

Groups can choose between a 4,000-square foot ballroom with space for 300-person events; a 2,000-square foot “pre-function” area adjacent to it; a private room that seats 20 people for a meeting or meal; and an outdoor terrace.

The rooms, which come with 55-inch televisions and clothing steamers, typically cost $153 a night during the week and about $225 to $250 on Fridays and Saturdays, with certain dates much higher, according to the online booking site, which was reviewed Tuesday. The Highlander recently still had rooms available for graduation weekend in early May.

The room prices are similar to those charged at the Inn at Virginia Tech and & Skelton Conference Center in Blacksburg. The Inn differs somewhat in that it is university-owned and on campus. In Radford’s case, Provident Group Radford—Properties LLC, a not-for-profit organization, owns The Highlander complex and the facility sits adjacent to, but not on, the RU campus.

When the establishment announced it was taking reservations, The Highlander described itself in a press release as a “new, independent, lifestyle hotel [that] celebrates the enthusiastic friendliness inspired by the area’s Scots-Irish origins, delivering on spectacular views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.”

According to its website, “The Highlander blends high-design sophistication with luxury amenities and attentive service to create a distinctive experience. Whether business or pleasure brings you to us, we invite you to enjoy a fresh, new perspective on luxury travel.”

“This hotel will bring jobs, opportunities for the region,” Director of Sales and Marketing Ginger Clark said in an interview. “I think that our staff will serve as ambassadors for the community. I think it’s just, all-around, a really good project to grow the area and the region.”

Project spokeswoman Catherine Fox called the hotel “a new landmark,” noting its prominence at the Tyler Avenue campus entrance.

A major attraction situated on the sixth floor is the 130-seat Bee & Butter restaurant, for which the owner hired an executive chef. Its windows open to views of the campus and mountains. One outdoor terrace is equipped with casual furniture and globe lights strung overhead, while another is customizable for events. It opened Saturday.

The chef, James Kirby, is an alumnus of the culinary arts program at Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island, which consistently ranks among the best in the country, and The Inn at Little Washington, which carries three Michelin stars and where he worked for five years while rising to sous-chef.

“We’re planning to work with local food producers in as many creative ways as possible,” Kirby, himself a one-time organic farmer, said in a prepared statement. The objective of opening the Bee & Butter is to bring “an exciting but relaxed, new culinary experience to the area—one that is worthy of this new rooftop facility with its jaw-droppingly beautiful view but appropriate for both everyday dining and special family events.”

Entrees range from $22, for fried catfish, remoulade and greens, to $55, for two lump crab cakes, cabbage slaw and asparagus.

The hotel said in a statement that “we expect that locals and travelers alike will find the menu delightful but also extremely approachable.”

On the first floor, guests will find an eatery called Red Provisions, serving Floyd-made Red Rooster coffee, food and drinks. Outdoor seating is available.

The project dates back about three years to the administration of former university president Brian Hemphill. There was conversation in which “the consensus was we needed a really nice hotel in Radford that would do a lot of things to benefit both the university and the community as a whole,” foundation CEO John Cox said.

Crews broke ground in mid-2021 and construction took 21 ½ months to complete. Cox recalled staying at work late one day to see the lighted signs illuminate for the first time.

To bring the deal together, Provident Group—Radford Properties LLC formed in 2021, leased land from the university foundation and acted as the borrower, builder and owner of the facility. It is an affiliate of Provident Resources Group, a Louisiana-based, non-profit organization that develops, owns and operates education, health care and residential facilities. Provident said its roles include “lessening the burdens” local and state governments face in providing facilities and services to constituents.

In addition to the university, the foundation contributed money, Cox said.

The project was financed with a bond issued by the Radford Economic Development Authority. That bond is now owned by Preston Hollow Capital.

When the debt is retired, ownership will transfer to the Radford University Foundation, officials said.

The owner contracted with Aimbridge Hospitality, a Texas-based hospitality management company, to run The Highlander. The venue will have 40 to 50 employees. S.B. Ballard of Virginia Beach was the general contractor, and Blur Workshop of Atlanta was the designer. Its website is highlanderradford.com.

A celebration is planned on June 29.