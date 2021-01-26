Historians check proposed Roanoke bus station for compliance with preservation law

Roanoke’s proposed new bus station faces a crucial test of its compatibility with historically significant areas near the planned site, the results of which could determine access to federal money.

Erecting a bus depot beside two historic districts and a federally designated historic freight depot in the downtown area strikes some people as a bad idea. Nearby property owners have objected that the project will mar the historic look, feel and character of the block, with its renovated structures repurposed for living and leisure along Salem Avenue west of the Roanoke City Market.

But a private consultant working for the federal government and Valley Metro, the city bus service, recently found that the project won’t damage or diminish any key historic characteristics of any adjacent property.

An advocate for historic properties, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, is scheduled to provide additional guidance, including is own assessment of potential historic impacts, next month. The department's involvement is required if the bus system wants federal money to help pay for the cost of building the new facility.