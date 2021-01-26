Historians check proposed Roanoke bus station for compliance with preservation law

Roanoke’s proposed new bus station faces a crucial test of its compatibility with historically significant areas near the planned site, the results of which could determine access to federal money.
Erecting a bus depot beside two historic districts and a federally designated historic freight depot in the downtown area strikes some people as a bad idea. Nearby property owners have objected that the project will mar the historic look, feel and character of the block, with its renovated structures repurposed for living and leisure along Salem Avenue west of the Roanoke City Market.
But a private consultant working for the federal government and Valley Metro, the city bus service, recently found that the project won’t damage or diminish any key historic characteristics of any adjacent property.
An advocate for historic properties, the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, is scheduled to provide additional guidance, including is own assessment of potential historic impacts, next month. The department's involvement is required if the bus system wants federal money to help pay for the cost of building the new facility.
The Department of Historic Resources, which is tasked with representing the interests of the state and its residents, could agree that no negative effects are likely, making further review unnecessary. City officials who provide executive leadership for the bus system would like to solicit construction bids this year, and with a DHR sign-off and the remainder of a broader environmental review completed, the Federal Transit Administration would be free to contribute to the $9.8 million cost. Those leaders would like to see Washington pay for 80% of the project.
However, if the Department of Historic Resources instead thinks that the bus station would damage or diminish historic properties or assets, interested parties — including nearby property owners, project officials and regulators — would be required to look for ways to minimize the potential harm. Mitigation measures, if needed, could add time and expense.
Officials want to decommission the current bus station on Campbell Avenue near Jefferson Street and convey the property to a private developer who plans to build residences, retail and office space. The Campbell Court Transportation Center, which opened in 1987, is showing its age and is challenging to navigate for people with disabilities as well as the drivers of Valley Metro buses.
Whenever federal money, land or permits are involved in an undertaking, preservation oversight kicks in. Modern and historic structures must “exist in productive harmony” under a federal historic preservation law originally passed in 1966 to curb demolition-intensive urban renewal.
Historians recently pulled out maps and prior studies for an architectural investigation to assess the effect of a new bus station on the area around Third Street and Salem Avenue. The proposed future bus station site is a parking lot west of Third that the city bought from private owners for nearly $2.2 million in fall 2019.
Although the parking lot isn’t designated as historic, it is between the Salem Avenue/Roanoke Automotive Commercial Historic District — originally a hub of commerce and industry dating to 1909 — and the Downtown Historic District, which features a variety of commercial, industrial, transportation and and government buildings and facilities, some dating back to Roanoke's creation in 1882.
The bus station site is also feet from the former Norfolk & Western Railway Freight Station, built in 1918. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places.
This stretch of Salem Avenue was once home to such enterprises as Roanoke Hardware Co., Roanoke Sheet Metal Co., Campbell Repair Shop and Peerless Candy Co., according to a map in a consultant's report.
Dovetail Cultural Resource Group in Fredericksburg, which specializes in management of archaeological and historical sites and was hired to represent the Federal Transit Adminstration and Valley Metro, opined that the planned terminals for Valley Metro and Greyhound should blend in because designers adopted architectural touches from nearby buildings. In addition, Dovetail found symmetry between bus transit and "heavy automobile, truck, train and pedestrian traffic [that] has been present for over a century."
Developer Bill Chapman, who has built housing, a restaurant and a brewery in the area, has described the general area as “a historic doughnut” with the proposed construction site as the doughnut hole. “It is practically assured an outdoor bus station will be seen as damaging to the historic fabric of the neighborhood,” he wrote in a Roanoke Times op-ed last summer.
Chapman also predicted that negotiation over mitigation will be needed, will take “years” and will drive up costs.
This debate may call to mind an earlier one surrounding the bus station project’s compatibility with the neighborhood. In August, the city Board of Zoning Appeals denied Valley Metro a special permit to build the bus station on the intended site, ruling that it did not mesh with the character and appearance of the surrounding neighborhood. The board applied a broader compatibility test than the historic-impact review now underway.
In response, city leaders changed the zoning ordinance to state that a bus station proposal does not need a special zoning permit if the project is to be sited in one of various parts of downtown, as this one is.
City officials also appear to have identified a work-around in case the project falters during the historic properties review. The project can be constructed fully at city expense if it were to turn out that federal money wasn’t available, officials have said.