Home builders juggle intense demand, cost increases for materials

Though lumber prices have started coming down, Radford said sheet goods are still unstable, something he’s been told could continue through the end of the year.

When Radford was told the lead time on garage doors was four to five months, he decided to order them for most of the jobs on his slate for the year. Similarly, he purchased the electrical wiring needed for several projects since its cost is also rising.

“I’m doing pre-purchasing right now to sort of stave off those increases,” Radford said.

One bright spot: David Frank Builders meets certain energy efficiency requirements in its homes, meaning it uses materials for which the demand is not quite as high. That’s because the supplies are more expensive, he said, but it also means they are more readily available currently.

Despite the challenges, Radford said he isn’t worried that rising prices will create an affordability issue that would hurt his business. There’s simply too much demand, which he attributed in part to low inventory and also to first-time millennial home buyers.

“The lumber is just a phenomenon of COVID. But before COVID hit, we were ramping up with orders that were just back to the pre-2007 era,” he said. “It’s going to take more than inflation and the supply-demand [issue] to stop this because it’s the pent-up demand that we haven’t fulfilled since 2008. It’s going to keep going.”

