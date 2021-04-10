Homestead Creamery looks to cows' genes to broaden milk's appeal

“Our test is do the best we can and get it in the hands of our customers and let them tell us what they think,” Bower said.

Not all shoppers will care that their milk is A2A2, Bower said, but Homestead Creamery serves the customer that “cares about where their product comes from, where their food comes from.”

High-quality products don’t come cheap, but Bower said that niche market doesn’t seem to mind.

“We’ve found that there’s a lot of people that are willing to pay a little bit more for their milk,” he said.

When the creamery launched its first line of A2A2 milk in 2018, the price differed from its other products, in part due to the cost of keeping it separate from the rest of the milk, Jeter said. But the company does not plan to adjust the price of its milk in response to the overall switch to A2A2.

Still a niche market

The Virginia State Dairymen’s Association has been monitoring news about A2A2 milk and the growing interest around it, said Eric Paulson, the group’s executive secretary.

“Anything that’s going to help people consume dairy products is always something we’re going to be supportive of,” he said.