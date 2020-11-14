Hotels benefit as outdoor activities beckon leisure travelers

Jean Hoell makes a habit of asking guests at the Peaks of Otter Lodge in Bedford where they call home. Located as it is off the Blue Ridge Parkway, the lodge draws leaf peepers from all over.

This fall, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the lodge had a strong October. But Hoell, the general manager, said she noticed a lot more East Coast travelers, coming from cities within a day’s drive. There’s also been a much shorter booking window at the lodge — people are making reservations days rather than months in advance.

Hoell said the lodge has done better than anticipated, with October visits not too far behind where they’d be in a normal year.

Southwest Virginia’s outdoor assets are helping the local tourism industry rebound.

“Being on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the leaves changing, being in a more rural area than an urban area, people have felt safer to come to the mountains, to be outside,” Hoell said.

Data from the National Park Service indicate that the Peaks of Otter Lodge had 2,671 overnight stays in the month of September, a 42.5% decrease from the same time last year. Figures for October, which is typically one of the busiest months, were not yet available.