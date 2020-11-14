Hotels benefit as outdoor activities beckon leisure travelers

Jean Hoell makes a habit of asking guests at the Peaks of Otter Lodge in Bedford where they call home. Located as it is off the Blue Ridge Parkway, the lodge draws leaf peepers from all over.
This fall, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the lodge had a strong October. But Hoell, the general manager, said she noticed a lot more East Coast travelers, coming from cities within a day’s drive. There’s also been a much shorter booking window at the lodge — people are making reservations days rather than months in advance.
Hoell said the lodge has done better than anticipated, with October visits not too far behind where they’d be in a normal year.
Southwest Virginia’s outdoor assets are helping the local tourism industry rebound.
“Being on the Blue Ridge Parkway, the leaves changing, being in a more rural area than an urban area, people have felt safer to come to the mountains, to be outside,” Hoell said.
Data from the National Park Service indicate that the Peaks of Otter Lodge had 2,671 overnight stays in the month of September, a 42.5% decrease from the same time last year. Figures for October, which is typically one of the busiest months, were not yet available.
In the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism was one of the industries hit hardest. Stay-at-home orders led to the cancellation of vacations and business trips. But people can only stay cooped up inside for so long, and some are beginning to venture out or plan future trips.
Appealing to
business travelersHotel managers in the area agree that leisure travel is bouncing back, while business travel has been slower to recover. But efforts are underway to bring more travelers to the region this year and in 2021.
Though group meeting business at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center is still about 75% below pre-COVID levels, general manager Brian Wells said he believes the iconic hotel has entered the recovery stage.
Leisure travel is strong among the drive-to market; Wells said occupancy rates during weekends in October were in excess of 80%. With so many vacations canceled this year, he said many are opting for a quick getaway closer to home where they can indulge in room service or a spa treatment. The recently renovated Pine Room has also been a popular attraction.
Smaller group meetings are occurring on a regular basis, Wells said, and the hotel has recently been hosting at least one group conference, resulting in multi-night stays, per week.
The Hotel Roanoke is currently in the middle of a project that will install hybrid meeting technology throughout the conference center, including its large ballrooms and lecture hall. Hybrid meetings allow some attendees to meet in person while others tune in virtually.
Wells said that work, which is a direct response to the pandemic, is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
“We think it’s going to position the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center and Roanoke as a very appealing meeting destination in 2021,” he said.
While the hotel already had presentation technology that allowed for remote participation, Wells said this is geared specifically toward platforms like Zoom, Webex and Microsoft Teams. Fiber optic cable is also being installed in the various function spaces so data and video can travel seamlessly between them, meaning one group could meet in multiple spaces, allowing for greater attendance while respecting capacity restrictions.
Anyone who has been working from home during the pandemic knows that virtual meetings have their challenges. If someone’s connection is weak, they might freeze or break up when speaking. There might be audio feedback.
The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center is also making upgrades to its hybrid meeting technology — projectors, bandwidth, ceiling microphones with 360-degree pickup, front- and rear-facing cameras that tilt, pan and zoom — to help meetings run more smoothly, said Tom Cupo, managing director.
Though they can’t replace in-person meetings altogether, Cupo said, he believes hybrid meetings are here to stay.
“That hybrid component is just going to open up incredible opportunities,” he said.
Hybrid meetings give associations and nonprofits the opportunity to reach far more people, which could make sponsorships and advertising for meetings and conferences more lucrative. Don’t be surprised if you see company logos start popping up on the bottom of the screen, Cupo said.
The Inn at Virginia Tech is working hard to rebuild the meeting and event side of the business. During a good year, the inn hosts about 60 events a week, Cupo said. These days, that number is around six. That might not sound like much, but it is an improvement from earlier this year.
Some of those events are weddings. Cupo said the inn is seeing a good number of micro-weddings — intimate ceremonies with just a handful of family and friends, often with a large celebration scheduled for another time.
“Weddings are very viable, especially in our market, especially this time of year with the beautiful backdrop of the leaves changing,” he said.
Resort and destination properties with leisure components are doing well, Cupo said. Blacksburg hasn’t always been a destination, but that changed this summer and fall as travelers prioritized outdoor activities like fishing and bicycling.
“I don’t ever remember seeing fishing boats in our parking lot before,” he said. “And now it’s kind of common.”
Encouraging media attention
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, a regional tourism group serving the cities of Roanoke and Salem and counties of Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke, is working to market the area to travelers and journalists.
The region has recently been featured in magazines such as Southern Lady, Southern Cast Iron, okra., AAA Go and Conde Nast Traveler.
The items ranged from big — an eight-page spread highlighting the Roanoke Valley as a fall destination in Southern Lady — to small, but all introduced readers to Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
Though the stories were all published in the last few months, most magazines plan their editorial calendar far in advance, meaning VBR staff made the pitch to journalists and hosted them in the region long before the pandemic.
Taylor Spellman, director of public relations for VBR, said receiving that kind of media attention is always exciting, but especially so when the tourism agency’s hundreds of partners really need the visibility.
Rather than host travel journalists in person, Spellman has pivoted to virtually showing them what the region has to offer. She described video meetings that last one to two hours and highlight regional attractions. That might include footage from a GoPro ride down Mill Mountain or a cameo from the chef at Hotel Roanoke explaining how to make its famous peanut soup. A fall e-newsletter tour introducing media members to the region’s small towns was also created.
Spellman said the agency hopes these efforts will result in some coverage for the region now, as well as in-person visits by travel writers later. And of course the overarching goal is to encourage readers of these publications to visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
Catherine Fox, vice president of public affairs and destination development, said the tourism group had to find ways to increase the region’s visibility this fall and holiday season while working within its reduced budget, which is the result of decreased lodging tax revenue in the localities that fund VBR.
Fox said there’s been stronger interest in the area’s small towns and outdoor assets, like hiking trails, during the pandemic. Those who are venturing out often prefer more remote destinations. The tourism group’s web traffic set a new record in October, with page views up just over 10% compared to the same month last year. Posts about fall colors, hikes and events were the most successful.
“Our hope is that we can continue to maintain visitors to the area to help sustain our businesses and our attractions,” Fox said.
Neil Ordway, general manager of the Springhill Suites by Marriott near Roanoke’s Carilion Clinic campus, said numerous leaf peepers have stayed at the hotel. He attributes the uptick to the closure of a stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway, resulting in travelers making a detour into Roanoke.
“Roanoke is now this unhidden gem that people are starting to find and they’re loving it,” Ordway said.
Like other hotels in the region, the Springhill Suites is seeing a great deal more leisure travel than business. Many are families seeking an escape to the mountains.
Prior to the pandemic, Ordway said, about 70% of the stays at the Springhill Suites were business-related, while the remaining 30% were leisure. Now he said it’s closer to 90% leisure and just 10% business.
“I feel thankful that we have jobs, I have heads in beds and hopefully this continues for us,” Ordway said.
