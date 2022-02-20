Howard Kern led Sentara's record growth

NORFOLK — The leader of the largest hospital system in Virginia plans to retire by the end of 2022.

Sentara Healthcare President and CEO Howard Kern, who has worked at Sentara for more than 40 years, announced his retirement earlier this month and said he was proud to have worked for a team-oriented workplace with extraordinary accomplishments.

“Sentara is entering a new era in health care, and I believe the time for new leadership is now,” Kern said in the announcement. “I will forever remain personally devoted to Sentara Healthcare and the people who make it great.”

Since becoming Sentara’s chief executive in 2016, Kern oversaw explosive growth with the nonprofit hospital system boosting annual revenue from roughly $5 billion five years ago to $10.3 billion in 2021, according to Sentara.

Under his leadership, Sentara also renovated Norfolk General Hospital, a multiyear process that modernized operating rooms and increased the women’s health section. He also oversaw the development of the Sentara Brock Cancer Center in Norfolk and the beginning of construction of the Sentara Albemarle Regional Health Campus in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

Dian Calderone, chair of the Sentara Healthcare board of directors, said Kern has made an immeasurable impact on the health care system and the community.

“His focus on affordable quality care, improved patient outcomes, and staff satisfaction has enhanced Sentara’s success,” Calderone said in the announcement.

Before his time as CEO, Kern had led the creation of Sentara’s health insurance division, Sentara Health Plans, and its subsidiary, Optima Health. He also helped implement Sentara Cares, a $50 million-a-year community engagement program addressing health equity and health-related social factors. He also helped establish a joint School of Public Health with Eastern Virginia Medical School, Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University.

During the pandemic, Sentara began offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing and established an in-house testing lab at Norfolk General. Kern also served as an adviser to former Gov. Ralph Northam on the state’s coronavirus response.

With successes also came challenges. Under Kern’s tenure, a planned merger with the North Carolina-based Cone Health hospital system fell through in June. Eastern Virginia Medical School leaders fought back against a perceived takeover attempt by Sentara and pulled out of a study exploring a merger where the school would become part of Old Dominion University and its clinical faculty absorbed by Sentara.

Kern’s influence expands beyond the health system. As a Virginia Wesleyan University board member, Kern has been important to the school’s growth, WVU President Scott Miller said.

“He has a tremendous, analytical mind,” Miller said.

Kern has leveraged his Sentara contacts in unique ways, Miller said, like when the school debuted a joint nursing program with Sentara College of Health Sciences in 2020. Sentara also overhauled the school’s on-campus health center and provides sports medicine services for Virginia Wesleyan student athletes.

Kern was similarly instrumental during his time as chair of the Hampton Roads Alliance’s board of directors, Alliance President Doug Smith said. Smith said Kern brought a strategic focus to the board and was particularly passionate about increasing the number of development-ready sites in Hampton Roads.

“Howard and Sentara have been very generous corporate sponsors and a leader in regional economic development,” Smith said.

A committee led by Sentara’s board members will conduct a search for the next president and CEO this year. Kern has agreed to remain in his position until a successor is chosen.

During his retirement, Kern plans to continue supporting Sentara and serving on various boards and committees, according to the announcement. He also plans to travel and spend more time with his family.