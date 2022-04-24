Real estate transactions for the week of April 24, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Over $400,000

BALA LLC to HPP Holdings LLC, 2114 Windsor Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $680,000 04/08/2022

Harkness, James W. and Christine K. Harkness to Daniel C. Fernandez, 3227 Allendale St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $646,000 04/04/2022

IBAG LC to Hillori Walsh, 3622 Colonial Green Cir. S.W. Roanoke V 24018, $439,900 04/04/2022

Morse, Stephen to Parker Kapral and Patricia Kapral, 2502 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $797,000 04/05/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

ABCG LC to Michael C. Judd and Kristin Polverino, 3821 Colonial Green Cir. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $349,000 04/08/2022

Akers, Basil and Laurence DiCola to Beau D. Rudd, 3800 Keagy Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 04/08/2022

Dame, Michael L. and Valeria S. Dame to Andrew R. Kingery and Rachel L. Hester-Kinger, 1920 Deyerle Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24108, $399,000 04/05/2022

Hawks Point Investments LLC to Joseph E. Bryson, 2015 Berkley Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $340,000 04/08/2022

Roanoke Holdings LLC to Radhey LLC, 3201 Williamson Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $365,000 04/08/2022

Strickler, Scarlett S. to Miller S. Price III and Katherine E. Price, 2244 Lincoln Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $303,000 04/07/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Arledge, Ellen to Wasena OHD LLC, 809 Wasena Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 04/06/2022

Cook Siding and Window to Kaleb Beckner and Caitlin Beckner, 528 Riverland Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $217,300 04/05/2022

Danielsen, Eric J. and Joni M. Danielsen to Farmer on the Hill LLC, 2032 Brandon Ave. S.W. 24015, $275,000 04/04/2022

Deneka, H. Michael to Lawrence M. Harris, 524 Camilla Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $200,000 04/04/2022

Hadden, David W. And Tina M. Hadden to Vanessa Paiz, 4598 Trevino Cir. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $222,000 04/08/2022

K&K Properties LLC to JTCI Suburban LLC, 740 Suburban Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $250,000 04/06/2022

Sycamore Forest LLC to Jason S. McLain and Coriann A. McLain, 502 Riverland Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $220,000 04/04/2022

Turner, Wyatt K. and Terri C. Turner to Bryon Lane and Kimberly Cherry, 939 Welton Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $292,000 04/08/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

2737 Bandy LLC to Zander Ash, 2737 Bandy Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $151,400 04/05/2022

Bowman, John S. III to Peakstone Property Management LLC, 3540 Greenland Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24019, $120,000 04/08/2022

Ceylon ST LLC to Alexandra V. Saunders, 2318 Rush St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $138,000 04/05/2022

Powers, Naomi G. to City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 938 Peck St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 04/06/2022

Remodeling for You Properties LLC to Nathan A. Beilhart and Harry W. Beilhart, 2419 Longview Ave. S.W. #10 Roanoke VA 24014, $104,900 04/05/2022

Ritter, Danny L. to Llnda Martin Homes Inc., 4726 Jacklin Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $156,000 04/06/2022

Saunders, Warren D. Jr. to James R. Fuller, 2809 Hancock St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,950 04/06/2022

Scales, Leon A. to Parkway Holdings LLC, 3226 Hillcrest Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 04/05/2022

Smith, Fred W. to JTCI Morningside LLC, 1416 Morningside St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $152,000 04/06/2022

St. Clair, Christopher S. and Robin H. St. Clair to Darrin W. Reynolds, 5120 Hollyhock Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $186,200 04/04/2022

Star City Investments to George T. Kidd Jr., 1619 Redwood Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $114,950 04/05/2022

Stone, William T. to Clarence D. Hutto Jr. and Cynthia C. Hutto, 1305 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $127,000 04/04/2022

Ward, Donna H. and Dwight D. Ward to Cameron Altizer and Mercedes Collins, 2729 Idlewild Blvd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,450 04/06/2022

Williams, Dale E. and Sharon C. Williams to Wuinder A. Miranda Redondo, 4309 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $164,000 04/04/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

BPH Homes LLC to Shannon R. Ingrassia, 1714 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $87,100 04/05/2022

Logan, Lawrence H. Sr. to Encarnacion Amaya Lemus and Romelia Aguilar Guzman, 813 & 817 Shenandoah Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $50,000 04/06/2022

Mack, Jacob Jr. and Fred Mack to Carlos R. Maroquin and Alicia D. Maroquin, 1319 Center Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 04/07/2022

Martin, Dwayne P. And Roberta A. Paluck to Hutto Investments LLC, 2302 Roanoke Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $65,000 04/06/2022

Poindexter, Brady W. and James D. Poindexter Sr. to Sallie Jackson and Joseph Godwin, 1009 Jamison Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $60,500 04/05/2022

Saunders, Keith M. to Theron Davis, 1219 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $69,900 04/04/2022

Wise, Samuel N. to Raz M Taz LLC, 418 Highland Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $99,900 04/06/2022

Roanoke County

Over $500,000

Lundy, Randall W. and Donna H. Lundy to Kurt E. Scapira and Rebecca S. Scapira. 7532 Grape Holly Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $870,000 04/04/2022

Operations LIDL US to Roanoke AVA RE LLC, 7300 Williamson Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $2,100,000 04/08/2022

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Gregory A. Bell and Tamara L. Bell, 623 Spring Grove Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $570,446 04/07/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

Gunn, David L. and Connie S. Gunn to David W. Peterson and Carolyn N. Peterson, 5426 Orchard Villas Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $425,000 04/05/2022

Jackson, Rodger W. and Gayle S. Jackson to Derek Viars and Gerda Viars, 6720 Albert Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $420,000 04/07/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Hawks Point Investments LLC to Scioto Properties SP-16 LLC, 2714 White Pelican Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $355,950 04/07/2022

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Zachary A. Hayes and Kathleen E. Hayes, 2065 Hayes Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $358,638 04/04/2022

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Rachit B. Thakkar and Dimple Rachi Thkkar, 515 Spring Grove Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $346,243 04/08/2022

Southworth, Jeffrey C. to Brian J. Lowe and Debra G. Lowe, 5536 Kentmere Cir. Roanoke VA 24012, $364,950 04/08/2022

T. Crouch Homes to Cynthia L. Kane, 2606 Wood Warbler Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $360,000 04/07/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Austin, Barbara A. to Renee Austin, 7023 Autumn Wood Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $225,000 04/06/2022

Commodore Development LLC to Derrick Rasnick and Tonya Rasnick, 1279 Goodwin Ave. Salem VA 24153, $204,950 04/05/2022

Doss, Donna M. to Kayla W. Heins, 721 Arcadia Cir. Vinton VA 24179, $230,000 04/04/2022

Fechko, Kalley E. and George M. Fechko to Frederick B. Daugherty Jr. and Cynthia E. Daughtery, 8320 Robin Lynn Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $270,000 04/07/2022

Ferguson, Tony and Paula Z. Ferguson Estate to Corey L. Wright and Amber Brooks, 3214 Fleetwood Ave. Roanoke VA 24015, $200,000 04/07/2022

Forbes, David L. and Cynthia L. Forbes Jones to John M. Pyne and Susan W. Pyne, 817 Ridgecrest Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $280,000 04/05/2022

Howaston, Donna K. and Alice A. Horsley to Chriss J. Tarantino and Paula L. Tarantino, 4518 Twelve O’ Clock Knob Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 04/05/2022

IDB Group LLC to Edward L. Gates III and Kimberly J. Gates, 3566 Evelyn Dr. Salem VA 24153, $299,950 04/04/2022

Kidd, Faron L. and Gena M. Kidd to James D. Rule Revocable Trust, 3229 Plunkett Rd. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 04/04/2022

Lowe, Dana L. and Madge R. Sink to Dana L. Lowe and Loren G. Sink, 5937 Brethren Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $210,000 04/08/2022

Martin, David P. to Harold L. Kasey, 5703 Darby Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $278,000 04/06/2022

Neal, Billie T. and Donna N. Kerfoot to Justin J. Medeiros and Jamie Medeiros, 349 Langland Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $250,000 04/08/2022

Plymale, Dean P. and Victoria G. Plymale to Cheri Bailey, 724 Eddies Rd. Salem VA 24153, $283,143 04/04/2022

Purviance, Samuel to Yolimar Villarreal, 5022 Fairfax Pl. Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 04/04/2022

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Richard T. Zollars and Michelle W. Zollars, 6340 Carefree Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $281,950 04/06/2022

Rakes, Danille R. to Heather H. Zemlickova and Vojtech Zemlicka, 6822 Village Green Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 04/07/2022

Scanlin, Joseph E. Jr. and Stephanie C. Earhart to Michael J. Ulm and Silvia R. Ulm, 3686 Bower Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $205,000 04/05/2022

Sherman, Kelley R. to Mohamed Y. El Sayed, 3437 Greencliff Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $290,000 04/05/2022

Shropshire, Melvin D. and Jo Anna Shropshire to Jessica N. Wise, 1889 W. Ruritan Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $201,000 04/05/2022

Smith, Patricia V. to Christopher Brock and Amanda Brock, 722 Goodland Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $289,000 04/08/2022

Smith, Woody Ray to Martha Gulley, 8433 Newport Rd. Catawba VA 24070, $205,000 04/08/2022

Sowers, Teresa V. and Katherine V. Shrewsbury to Naomi G. Powers, 6805 Northway Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $252,000 04/07/2022

Woods, Lindsay M. to Michael P. Clemens and Patricia Clemens, 4531 Cresthill Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $285,000 04/05/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

B.J. King Contractor Inc. to Limitless Property Investors LLC, 5515 Galloway Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 04/08/2022

Burnette, Betty P. to Ryan E. Minnix, 3753 Fairburn Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $162,500 04/06/2022

Cox, Diane A. to Jamey L. Chocklett, 418 E. Augusta Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $155,000 04/08/2022

Gurevich, Valerie A. to Tyler Evans, 506 Ruddell Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $192,000 04/08/2022

Hancock, William C. to Bertie Hill and Charles Hill, 8402 Brubaker Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $180,000 04/06/2022

Howery, Brock L. to Lisa B. Carr, 1613 Richland Hills Dr. Salem VA 24153, $189,900 04/05/2022

Lucas, Kevin D. to Rhyen E. Eldridge and Seth I. Miller, 8169 Emerald Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $145,500 04/04/2022

NBS Real Estate LLC to Tamara K. Woods, 4829 Holly Tree Dr. Boones Mill VA 24065, $135,000 04/05/2022

Waldron, Janice J. and Rebecca P. Higgs Estate to Mahdieh Moslemi and Kathy P. Webber, 216 Baier Dr. Salem VA 24153, $110,000 04/07/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Huff, Bernadine to Yaghoub J. Mahgerefteh, 6557 Woodbrook Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $92,500 04/05/2022

Salem

Over $500,000

Agee, Zachary S. to Ryan D. Mecca, 231 Lewis Ave. Salem VA 24153, $525,000 03/31/2022

Carroll, Joan N. to Daniel R. Ryan, 921 Saddle Dr. Salem VA 24153, $545,000 03/02/2022

Curro, Joseph M. to Russell T. Pruitt, 400 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $520,000 03/14/2022

Hatchett, David W. to Konig Resources LLC, 2938 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $575,000 03/07/2022

Keeney, Timothy E. to Betty Burton, 1807 Northwoods Ln. Salem VA 24153, $549,000 03/03/2022

Lynch, Joshua R. to Andrew C. Grant, 1076 Stonegate Dr. Salem VA 24153, $578,000 03/10/2022

USIP III (Salem) LLC to 1972 Salem Industrial DR, 1950 Industrial Dr. Salem VA 24153, $10,361,467 03/22/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

George Boone Thomas LLC to George D. Butler, 721 Doyle St. Salem VA 24153, $457,990 03/16/2022

LSW-HMW Family LP to Star City Realty LLC, 1020 W. Main St. Salem VA 24153, $429,000 03/09/2022

Modny, Douglas J. to Dustin M. Denny, 2925 Phillips Brook Ln. Salem VA 24153, $439,000 03/16/2022

Wiley, Darlene C. to E3MAGAPP LLC, 1900 Apperson Dr. Salem VA 24153, $450,000 03/11/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Brugh, Daniel P. to Melissa Burger, 740 Camp North Rd. Salem VA 24153, $310,000 03/01/2022

Poff, M.Keven to Isaac L. Scott, 847 Craig Ave. Salem VA 24153, $319,000 03/28/2022

Rogers, Lorenzo to Craig Moore, 2667 Leemount St. Salem VA 24153, $300,000 03/10/2022

Wooldridge, Thomas W. to Robert E. Girard, 519 E. Burwell St. Salem VA 24153, $315,000 03/15/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Adams, Nathan A. to Caitlin C. McKee, 619 Tarpley Ln. Salem VA 24153, $260,000 03/21/2022

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Sheri Guthrie, 101 Deep Dell Rd. Salem VA 24153, $283,000 03/15/2022

Brown, William E. Jr. to Cody A. Brown, 1541 Penley Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $228,000 03/01/2022

Bryan, Daniel A. to Howard D. Keller, 851 Stone Gate Ct. Salem VA 24153, $210,000 03/22/2022

Chaale, Kathy Wray to Richard E. Handley, 312 Parkwood Ave. Salem VA 24153, $260,000 03/11/2022

Cobb, John P. Jr. to Douglas K. Dressler, 704 Tenneesee St. Salem VA 24153, $246,099 03/01/2022

East, Thomas L. to Joshua A. Watts, 907 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 03/16/2022

Higgs, Jason E. to Daniel McDonnell, 507 College Ave. Salem VA 24153, $265,000 03/10/2022

Horrigan, James J. to Dylan P. Henderson, 900 Hemlock Rd. Salem VA 24153, $200,000 03/04/2022

Paxton, Mason to Daniel L. Harig, 912 Quail LN Salem VA 24153, $223,000 03/09/2022

Richardson, Carlyle to Thomas E. Johnson, 1112 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $250,000 03/08/2022

Toohig, Timothy J. to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 335 Roanoke Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $254,000 03/02/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Albert, Troy F. to Samantha Smith, 609 Page Cir. Salem VA 24153, $195,000 03/08/2022

American National University to Christina N. Opper, 114 Hillmount Dr. Salem VA 24153, $162,900 03/14/2022

Bobo, Jerry L. to Paula A. Embry, 2415 Carriage House Ct. Salem VA 24153, $175,000 03/24/2022

Clinevell, Chad to Cameron R. Janney, 621 Chamberlain Ln. Salem VA 24153, $195,000 03/24/2022

Lumb, Fred I. to Harry E. Bowes Jr., 1814 Pexton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $149,950 03/01/2022

McCauley, Cheryl E. to Zachariah Hoyt, 530 Hawthorn Rd. Salem VA 24153, $145,200 03/03/2022

Mechanical Services & Installation to Harvey Properties LLC, 146 St. John Rd. Salem VA 24153, $110,000 03/10/2022

Miller, Jennifer N. to Bowman 302 LLC, 302 N. Broad St. Salem VA 24153, $173,000 03/22/2022

MLJ Properties LLC to James Henderson Jr., 262 Fort Lewis Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $165,000 03/07/2022

Reedy, Jessica C. to Michael C. Mitchell, 622 Palmer Ave. Salem VA 24153, $189,000 03/03/2022

Richardson, Joyce B. to FCHB Inc., 1740 Victoria St. Salem VA 24153, $150,000 03/22/2022

Sellards, Tabatha E. to Mack B. Garmon Jr., 1751 Pexton Ave. Salem VA 24153, $155,250 03/11/2022

Tarpley, Carl E. Jr. to Joyce J. Bobo, 2517 Gate House Ln. Salem VA 24153, $158,000 03/24/2022

Thompson, David A. to Philpott Properties LLC, 2511 Wildwood Dr. Salem VA 24153, $135,000 03/09/2022

Tompkins, Ryan to Matthew J. Duhon, 517 Kimball Ave. Salem VA 24153, $189,950 03/08/2022

Weeks, Maxine H. to John P. Cobb Jr., 822 Tennessee St. Salem VA 24153, $162,000 03/03/2022

Wiley, Darlene C. to Olde Salem Contracting Inc., 182 St. John Rd. Salem VA 24153, $114,000 03/08/2022

Wygal, Devin B. to Calvin E. Carroll Jr., 316 Bowman Ave. Salem VA 24153, $183,950 03/02/2022

Young, Kevin to Betty T. Mosely 500 N. Bruffey St. Salem VA 24153, $187,500 03/16/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Wheeler, Leo J. to Dexter C. McCraw, 1527 Mason St. Salem VA 24153, $83,128 03/15/2022

Johnston, Lewis E. to Andrew Cardenas, 1100 Mountain Ave. Salem VA 24153, $91,800 03/17/2022

Powers, Benjamin F. to Reclamation Ventures LLC, 404 Front AV Salem VA 24153, $87,000 03/28/2022