Real estate transactions for the week of May 1, 2022

Over $500,000

Fairway Roanoke LLC to Steele Family Enterprises Inc., 5214 Airport RD NW Roanoke VA 24012, $800,000 04/11/2022

McLip Properties LLC to Rhodium Rose LLC, 315 22nd ST NW Roanoke VA 24017, $875,000 04/13/2022

MIK Inc. to Khawaja Holdings LLC, 2607 Cove RD NW Roanoke VA 24017, $1,020,000 04/15/2022

PM Properties Inc. to Khawaja Holdings LLC, 3911 Melrose AV NW Roanoke VA 24017, $720,000 04/12/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

Andrews, William Lee III and Nancy A. McAngus to Richard C. Bishop, 430 Canterbury LN SW 24014, $425,000 04/14/2022

Crosby, Jason C. and Nina Marie Meletiche to Malcolm S. McPherson, 4064 Southmont DR Roanoke VA 24014, $479,950 04/14/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Bennett, Trudy L. to Brian J. Bennett, 1906 Cambridge AV SW Roanoke VA 24015, $324,000 04/11/2022

Tarbabay, Teresa A. and others to Raycomb Properties LLC, 2502 Franklin RD SW Roanoke VA 24014, $350,000 04/11/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Boswell, Scott C. to Robin L. Wiley and Jacquelyn S. Wiley, 923 Welton AV SW Roanoke VA 24015, $242,000 04/11/2022

Cook, Anne Marie and others to Aaron Saunders and Meredith Saunders, 1933 Walmann RD Roanoke VA 24018, $289,950 04/15/2022

Crowe, Tracy L. and Rickie Crowe to Guy L. Wilburn, 3330 Christian AV NW Roanoke VA 24012, $235,788 04/15/2022

Dempster, Van J. and Sarah A. Morris to Andrew Malloy, 4640 Pennsylvania AV NE Roanoke VA 24019, $255,000 04/15/2022

Eades, Robert J. to Mary E. Jones, 2438 Livingston RD SW Roanoke VA 24015, $225,000 04/14/2022

Garnett, Kenneth W. to Roanoke Rentals LLC, 520 9th ST SE Roanoke VA 24013, $280,000 04/12/2022

Ginn, Johnny and Jerrie L. Ginn to Henegar Homes LLC, 918 Penmar AV SE Roanoke VA 24013, $240,000 04/11/2022

Osborne, Sonia C. to Hung Phi Nguyen and Chau Phan, 5131 Airport RD NW Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 04/15/2022

Pierson, Rhonda Y. to William A. West and Kristen McPherson, 2501 Maycrest ST NW Roanoke VA 24012, $293,944 04/15/2022

RHF Rentals LLC to Hawks Point Investments LLC, 2258 Memorial AV SW Roanoke VA 24015, $220,000 04/14/2022

Star City Investment LLC to Taylor A. Penn, 2047 Denniston AV SW Roanoke VA 24015, $260,000 04/13/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

AGL Trustee LLC to McLip Properties LLC, 530 Huntington BL NE Roanoke VA 24012, $156,000 04/14/2022

Asare-Wassow, Juanetta A. to Dana L. Sharma, 319 Campbell AV SW Unit 101 Roanoke VA 24016, $188,400 04/15/2022

Bartholomew, Shannon F. to Martha A. Cook, 1528 19th ST NE Roanoke VA 24012, $140,000 04/12/2022

Campbell, Shawn M. and Carrie Campbell to Peakstone Property Management LLC, 5715 Longridge CI Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 04/15/2022

Carter, James D. and Phyllis A. Johnson to Ryan’s Rentals LLC, 421 Woods AV SW Roanoke VA 24016, $170,000 04/11/2022

Conner, Ricky E. to Kevin Lancaster and Shawn Lancaster, 3121 Ventnor RD SE Roanoke VA 24014, $130,000 04/15/2022

Diaz Ramos, Jose F. to Michael B. Agee and Elizabeth Koski, 1415 Jamison AV SE Roanoke VA 24013, $170,000 04/13/2022

East, Pamela J. to Limitless Property Investors LLC, 1139 Ethel RD SE Roanoke VA 24014, $149,500 04/14/2022

Fuller, Robert G. and others to Lamar L. Brown, 1231 Pechin AV SE Roanoke VA 24013, $155,000 04/15/2022

Gerows LLC to Corey L. Jackson, 4701 Salem TP Roanoke VA 24017, $116,950 04/11/2022

Green, Iris to Lisa Nielsen, 2429 Avenham AV SW Unit F Roanoke VA 24014, $185,000 04/11/2022

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley to Carol W. Beck, 1015 Tazewell AV Roanoke VA 24013, $140,000 04/13/2022

Hollingsworth, James L. and April R. Hollingsworth to Eslam H. Elberry, 165 Trinkle AV NE Roanoke VA 24012, $170,950 04/11/2022

May, Tamayo M. to Quick Fix Real Estate LLC, 4418 Cove RD NW Roanoke VA 24017, $162,500 04/11/2022

Montgomery, Estaleane to Do Right Contracting Inc., 2135 Memorial AV Roanoke VA 24015, $131,000 04/13/2022

Phanelson, Natasha to George McGhee, 1408 Fresno ST NW Roanoke VA 24017, $183,000 04/11/2022

Quick Fix Real Estate LLC to Michael J. Fisher and Tracy Lambert, 3404 Troxell RD SE Roanoke VA 24014, $180,000 04/15/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

ABC Homes LLC to Marjorie P. Easterling, 1215 Tazewell AV SE Roanoke VA 24013, $75,000 04/14/2022

East, Jaclyn P. to T&J Virginia Investments LLC, 1327 Rose AV SE Roanoke VA 24014, $85,000 04/13/2022

FCHB Inc. to Ellisson Farm LLC, 114 18th ST SE Roanoke VA 24013, $60,000 04/15/2022

Flora Construction Inc. to John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC, 3682 Keagy RD SW Roanoke VA 24018, $85,714 04/15/2022

Flora, Gary R. and Barry L. Flora to John A. Carter Rental Properties LLC, 1413 Crestmoor DR SW Roanoke VA 24018, $64,286 04/15/2022

Gonzalez, Judy to Harwill Homes LLC, 419 5th ST NW Roanoke VA 24016, $55,000 04/11/2022

Messano, Callie to Mark Page, 2416 Penn ST SW Roanoke VA 24015, $76,500 04/14/2022

Morrow, James P. Jr. and Renita E. Seldon to Henegar Homes LLC, 1856 Grandin RD SW Roanoke VA 24015, $79,540 04/12/2022

Saker, Gabriel E, to Henegar Homes LLC, 2716 Centre AV NW Roanoke VA 24017, $89,725 04/11/2022

SASF Properties LLC to Mark A. Ovelgoenner, 1425 Aspen ST NW Roanoke VA 24017, $99,950 04/15/2022

Stewart, Albert W. to R&M Acquisitions LLC, 2528 Montgomery AV SW Roanoke VA 24015, $90,000 04/13/2022

Roanoke County

Over $600,000

Huma S. Khan to James Henderson and Jo Anne Henderson, 6113 Wertz Orchard Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $660,000 04/11/2022

M&W Properties LLC to Pine Tree Mobile Estates LLC, 2500 Rutrough Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $1,455,000 04/12/2022

RNK Properties LLC to Terezina M. Kartesz, 5027 Hunting Hills Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $675,000 04/14/2022

$500,000 to $600,000

Knight, Corey E. and Michele D. Knight to Theodore W. Woods Jr. and Tammy F. Woods, 5890 Monet Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $530,000 04/15/2022

Smithson, Todd J. and Shannon P. Smithson to Jonathan R. Pate and Judy B. Pate, 6000 Matisse Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $540,000 04/11/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

Craighead, Gary A. to Rafael D. Hurt and Sarah E. Hurt, 5009 Plantation Grove Ln. Roanoke VA 24012, $490,000 04/15/2022

Lendway, Spencer E. and Cara L. Lendway to Trevor W. Stewart and Sterling C. Stewart, 1702 High Gate Ln. Salem VA 24153, $430,000 04/11/2022

PM Properties to Khawaja Holdings LLC, 3809 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $468,000 04/12/2022

Porter, Douglas W. to Joshua L. Alley and Ashley W. Alley, 1334 Millers Landing Cir. Roanoke VA 24019, $435,000 04/15/2022

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Robert Counts and Valerie Counts, 555 Spring Grove Vinton VA 24179, $402,065 04/15/2022

Robin E. Bagby Living Trust to William J. Stegmayer, 2103 Pelham Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $425,000 04/14/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Austin, Lottie A. and Kenneth J. Austin Estate to Patsy A. Pannell, 4908 Renee Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 04/15/2022

Beck, Julian R. to David A. Rezac and Carole Rezac, 3044 Lofton Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $309,888 04/14/2022

Gibson, Robert and Jeffrey O’Neal to Hong Zhang, 4848 Westhill Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $320,000 04/12/2022

Hurt, Rafael D. and Sarah E. Hurt to Phillip C. Jerman III and Tina M. Jerman, 2248 Donagle Dr. Roanoke VA 24012, $350,000 04/15/2022

Madden Mark R. and Madison L. Madden to Ethan E. Shifflett and Hannah Marie Shifflett, 5830 Bighorn Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 04/11/2022

O’Donnell, Kevin to Zachary L. Perry and Jasmine A. Perry, 3511 Old Towne Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $325,000 04/15/2022

Perry, Joanne S. to Domingo E. Dos Ramos Jr., 3943 Hummingbird Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 04/13/2022

Riehle, Regina M. to Alexia M. Fletcher, 2539 Summit Ridge Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $325,000 04/14/2022

Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Nancy G. Hiner, 1302 Swansea Ct. Roanoke VA 24019, $329,500 04/15/2022

Toohig, Timothy J. and Lonzie L. Linkous Jr., to Alyssa M. Smith and Skyler H. Gilbert, 2993 Creekside Dr. Salem VA 24153, $349,500 04/15/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Bish, Alison to Doreen G. Sidor, 4055 Crawford Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $200,000 04/15/2022

Brown, Timothy A. and Lauren J. Brown to Blake C. Oines and Brianna Szymaski, 4303 Cresthill Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $256,000 04/14/2022

Flory, Leanne to Garrick Keeler, 5326 Lakeland Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $261,000 04/12/2022

Hansen, Tanner and Samantha Varrone to Joshua Robison and Gwenith Nuss, 5337 Thornrose Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 04/12/2022

Hibbert, Mary G. to Paul B. Henning and Katherine A. Zamorski, 1925 Lawyer Dr. Salem VA 24153, $230,000 04/14/2022

Mundy, Austin A. to Terry G. Kohuth, 1905 Bridle Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $262,000 04/11/2022

Scott, Alvin M. Sr. to Rachelle V. Cardenas, 4852 Bandy Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $235,000 04/15/2022

Stapleton, Steven A. and Rebecca D. Stapleton to Jonathan A. Sanchez, 962 Barrens Village Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $292,925 04/14/2022

Tuell, Judy P. to McGlothlin Investments LLC, 3383 Bradshaw Rd. Salem VA 24153, $261,700 04/15/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Clement & Wheatley to BKC Properties Inc., 3738 Goodview Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 04/14/2022

Downtown Holdings LLC to Prime Realty Partners LLC, 2462 Mountain View Rd. Vinton VA 24179, $192,000 04/14/2022

Gibson, Margie A. and Denise Bailey to Donna Smith, 3399 Rutrough Rd. Roanoke VA 24014, $160,000 04/13/2022

Ierardi, Jessica to Spencer E. Lendaway, 7225 Woods Crossing Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $160,000 04/12/2022

Reedy, Beverly R. and Julia C. Reedy to G&B Real Estate Ventures LLC, 112 Missimer Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $184,950 04/12/2022

Walters, Randall E. to Brendan K. Walters, 4772 Little Bear Rd. Salem VA 24153, $194,000 04/12/2022

Woody LLC to Mathew Dudley, 3356 Absalom Smith Rd. Salem VA 24153, $150,000 04/15/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Garnett, Kenneth W. and Elizabeth K. Garnett to Roanoke Rentals LLC, 130 N. Pollard St. Vinton VA 24179, $90,000 04/11/2022

Lynch, David W. to Roanoke Rentals LLC, 323 Craig Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $65,000 04/11/2022

