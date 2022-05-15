Real estate transactions for the week of May 15, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $500,000

Evans, I.C. Jr. and Sandra H. Evans to Christine E. Reddy, 2319 Carter Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $611,000 04/28/2022

M&C Property Management LLC to 3764 Peters Creek RD LLC, 3764 Peters Creek Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $612,500 04/29/2022

Perez, Antonio III and Enrique Perez to Charles W. Welly and Debra Welly, 3120 Hidden Oak Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $600,000 04/27/2022

Teresa M. Via LLC to Brandon Office Partners LLC, 3239 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24105, $500,000 04/29/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

Floyd, Leslie S. to Gregory E. Feldman and Haley E. Tray, 3114 Stoneridge Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $406,000 04/28/2022

Hall, Mark M. to Reyna Produce LLC, 5312 Williamson Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $460,000 04/29/2022

Star City Investments LLC to Christopher King, 3011 Bancroft Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $487,500 04/28/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Cosmo Holdings LLC to Jeb R. Arbaugh and Maria J. Arbaugh, 314 Mountain Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $300,000 04/25/2022

Davis, Atoussa Navab to Jason L. Kestner and Annette C. Kestner, 1303 Keagy Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $343,000 04/27/2022

Schoedel, Warren F. to Michael A. Lautenschlager and Laura K. Murphy, 1847 Mount Vernon Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $375,000 04/29/2022

Thomas, Tyler L. and Marion W. Thomas to Christopher D. Sutton and Cherie M. Sutton, 1808 Wakefield Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $338,500 04/29/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Affordable Measures Contractors LLC to Murray and Sons Electrical Inc., 3930 Grandview Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $240,000 04/25/2022

Chambers, Roy E. J. to Eric A. Potter and Michelle L. Potter, 1033 Tipton Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $235,000 04/26/2022

Chapman, John M. and Katrina K. Chapman to Carolina Becerra Rivas and Jose Lopez Aldana, 1320 Trevino Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24019, $273,000 04/28/2022

Ganey, Leah to Som N. Baskota and Tara Karki, 141 Frontier Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $235,000 04/29/2022

Grettler, Terry R. to Daniel Whitehead and Elizabeth Engel, 2227 Carter Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $260,000 04/29/2022

Harvey, Jordan A. to Ann V. Swank, 410 Windward Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $236,000 04/28/2022

Pugh, Carl H. and Sharon M. Pugh to Gerald E. Austin, 3906 Grandview Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $200,000 04/25/2022

Taylor, James P. Jr. and Evangeline A. Taylor to Matthew J. Schmitt and Emily M. Taylor, 4818 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 04/28/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Barbara L. Caballero and Carlito Caballero-Gamboa to Dilmer E. Portillo Portillo, 2520 Lyndhurst St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $159,950 04/28/2022

Beauford, Ronald D. and Susan A. Beauford to Bro LLC, 1326 & 1328 Orange Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $130,500 04/29/2022

Brewster, Adam to Megan Brewster, 2824 Belle Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,900 04/26/2022

Equity Trustees LLC to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust, 2207 Andrews Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $110,000 04/26/2022

Flick, Michael D. to Preston D. Flick, 769 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $145,000 04/29/2022

Gordon, Christopher T. to James A. Hale and Dorcena S. Hale, 2740 Kennedy St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $151,000 04/29/2022

Holland, Brenda M. and others to PA&MA Bass LLC, 2402 Cannaday Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $150,000 04/26/2022

Humphreys, Danny B. and Gail H. Stevens to Parker Humphreys, 2438 Dorchester Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $107,000 04/27/2022

Jennings, Courtney M. to Shakira B. Williams and Pedro Contreras Velazquez, 1208 Gun Club Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $195,000 04/29/2022

Kendall, Corey A. to Neil W. Weber, 3305 Snead Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $199,900 04/29/2022

Kerr & Snow Homes1 LLC to Lonny M. Harvey, 1613 Lawrence Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $139,950 04/28/2022

Loomis, Bonnie S. and Debra L. Thomas to David A. Whitt and Ann L. Pierce, 1032 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $115,000 04/27/2022

Mek Homes LLC to Erin K. Tuck and Allison P. Blevins, 1102 14th St. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $138,950 04/27/2022

Ovalle, Selma and Jose G. Rosales to John T. Daniels Jr., 1420 East Gate Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $159,950 04/29/2022

Penn-Timity, Samuel and Vivian Penn-Timity to Lydia Viera and Solomon Viera, 810 Carroll Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $175,000 04/27/2022

Peterson, Laura C. to Brittany N. Peterson, 1927 Carlton Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 04/27/2022

Ravxen LLC to Heather N. Carico and Albert G. Carico, 1910 Meadowbrook Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $133,000 04/29/2022

Roller, Gerald W. and Elenaor R. Roller to Houselette LLC, 1020 Clearfield Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $197,000 04/26/2022

Suthers, Howard T. and others to Chad A. Clinevell and Erin T. Clinevell, 2450 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $115,000 04/27/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Equity Trustees LLC to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 1228 Pechin Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $93,344 04/25/2022

Equity Trustees LLC to Ramiro Gauacheta, 1526 Golfside Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $91,000 04/25/2022

Equity Trustees LLC to Herb Smith Inc., 2536 Mount Pleasant Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $82,500 04/26/2022

Johnson, Robert and Cathy Johnson to LE Williams Properties LLC, 1313 Rugby Blvd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $63,000 04/26/2022

Tolley, Edith Grimes to Orlando Smith, 101 Murray Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $72,700 04/27/2022

Roanoke County Over $400,000

Brown, Paul L. and Wanda J. Brown to Mary Lynn Malone, 6009 Tolman Cir. Roanoke VA 24012, $499,900 04/28/2022

Finucane, Thomas and Janni Finucane to Bush Kavuru and Sailaja Naga Kavuru, 6018 Winnbrook Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $775,000 04/26/2022

Fisher, Benjamin L. and Carena L. Fisher to Phillip S. Guill and Renea D. Guill, 1768 High Gate Ln. Salem VA 24153, $437,500 04/26/2022

Holben, Mark A. and Patrica S. Holben to James A. Stober and Emma M. Stober, 7042 Hollyberry Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $611,500 04/25/2022

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to James E. Henegar III, 2961 Matthew Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $468,950 04/27/2022

R. Fralin Construction Inc. to Brandi M. Hubbard and Russell M. Hubbard Jr., 605 Spring Grove Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $411,557 04/26/2022

Toohig, Timothy J. and Lonzie L. Linkous Jr. to Paul M. Mahoney and Judith R. Mahoney, 5719 Glen Meadow Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $400,000 04/27/2022

Ullman, Sara L. to Kevin A. Hollar and Alexandra E. Hollar, 4079 Overlook Trail Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $457,000 04/27/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Altizer, Michael W. and Barbara H. Altizer to Jennifer N. Horsley and Shane A. Figgins, 1020 Lauderdale Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $352,000 04/29/2022

Carter, Richard Lee and Teresa S. Carter to Anthony Garrett and Dawn Garrett, 3742 Autumn Dr. Roanoke VA 24012, $355,000 04/29/2022

Chocklette, James B. and Stephanie N. Chocklette to Pierce A. Verplancken and Leann N. Downey, 58 Grimes St. Roanoke V 24019, $380,000 04/29/2022

Cianelli, William A. to Arielle R. Watkins and Jacob Z. Watkins, 3589 Colony Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $306,000 04/29/2022

Fillinger, Jade to Shannon B. Johnson and Tyrone Johnson, 3860 Hummingbird Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 04/26/2022

Guill, Phillip S. and Renea D. Guill to Nicholas T. Van Dyken and Laura T. Van Dyken, 317 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $349,000 04/25/2022

Harders, Michael and Alyssa Harders to Mary Spittle, 3522 Old Towne Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 04/29/2022

Hood, Rob and Ruby Smith to Tim Ferguson and Lisa B. Ferguson, 2692 Willowlawn St. Roanoke VA 24018, $330,000 04/25/2022

Huffman, Kasey L. to Edgar R. Huffman and Tammy L. Huffman, 5328 Sundance Rd. Salem VA 24153, $356,500 04/26/2022

Ingebretsen, Jane B. and Rebecca G. Burruss Estate to Brenda R. Wagner, 703 North Battery Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $346,000 04/27/2022

Israel, Allene C. to Jennifer B. Van Orden, 3309 Locust Grove Ln. Salem VA 24153, $319,000 04/29/2022

Kingery, Linda T. and Carol Edwards Estate to David M. Martin and Olga I. Martin, 755 Summerdean Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $339,000 04/28/2022

Langston, Brenton F. and Molly K. Langston to Jeffrey Gardner and Danielle Gardner, 3106 Cedarmeade Dr. Roanoke VA 24014, $330,000 04/25/2022

Williams, Brandon M. and Emily H. Hale to Melinda G. Albert, 7982 Forest Edge Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $309,000 04/27/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Booth, Harold C. to Wilma G. Holzhalb, 5422 Alexander Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $275,500 04/29/2022

Booth, Rebecca A. to Charles R. Tiwari and Pushpa Tiwari, 736 Clearview Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $220,000 04/28/2022

Jearls, David M. and Kristie Jearls to Jared C. Snyder and Dakota R. Snider, 5734 Thornrose Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $220,000 04/29/2022

Kerns, Justin and Carrie S. Kerns to Black Owl LLC, 3907 Apricot Trl. Roanoke VA 24012, $240,000 04/28/2022

Overstreet, Kimberly R. and Lois R. Overstreet Estate to Tyler D. Rankin and Megan C. Rankin, 10338 Bent Mountain Rd. Bent Mountain VA 24059, $232,000 04/29/2022

Parker, Edward F. to Kevin Pellant and Deanna Pellant, 5802 Acturus Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $207,000 04/29/2022

RAS Trustee Services LLC to Barry C. Compton LLC, 1716 Bridle Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $236,000 04/29/2022

Saunders, Rachel to Kalyani Pyakurel Wagle, 6818 Village Green Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $200,000 04/25/2022

Siegfried, Donald P. and Melissa Siegfried to Olga B. Mendiola Enriquez and Marc A. Sendra, 6256 Shady Acres Dr. Roanoke VA 24014, $234,950 04/28/2022

Smith, Mika E. to Matthew W. McLeod and Allison McLeod, 5518 North Garden Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $250,000 04/28/2022

Spradlin, Ashleigh and others to Robert Smith III and Caylin Graham, 335 Stoneacres Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $281,000 04/25/2022

Taylor, Ann K. and James H. Mills Jr. to Woody LLC, 4306 Garstview Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 04/26/2022

Tran, Tam to Faviola Hernandez Lopez, 1119 Haliahurst Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $226,000 04/27/2022

Tyree, Connie to Silvana M. Canavan, 6974 Sweet Cherry Ct. Roanoke VA 24019, $201,831 04/27/2022

Walters, Paul S. to Giang Nguyen, 914 Fairhust Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $220,000 04/28/2022

Woodrum, Robrert A. and Betty C. Woodrum Estate to Sidney F. Kricheldorf, 5663 Crescent Blvd. Roanoke VA 24018, $251,000 04/26/2022,

$100,000 to $200,000

Abelseth, Jeffery W. to Kaitlin Ableseth, 662 Woodward Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $180,000 04/25/2022

Alvarez, Louis to Michelle M. Arthur and Benjamin A. Arthur, 7470 Franklin Rd. Roanoke VA 24065, $145,000 04/28/2022

Flora, Evelyn H. to Jonathan D. Clark and Christine T. Clark 1580 Mountain Heights Dr. Salem VA 24153, $191,700 04/25/2022

Hammond, Matthew to Pablo Sobrado and Alejandra B. Sobrado, 6709 Woodcreeper Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $188,950 04/28/2022

Harnsbarger, Betty Jo H. and Jennifer H. Barger to Michael L. Amos and Melinda B. Amos, 6348 Bunker Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $170,000 04/29/2022

Heck, Harold L. to Munks LLC, 7112 Pine Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $115,000 04/29/2022

Jones, Daniel M. and Nancy E. Jones to Paul J. Michaels and Emily A. Michaels, 0 Poor Mountain Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $105,780 04/29/2022

Meagher, Hugh A. and Bridget B. Meagher to James W. Plasters and Donna M. McCarty, 0 Token Rd. Roanoke VA 24065, $185,500 04/27/2022

Over $50,000

Cromer, Katherine T. to Sandy Land of Virginia LLC, 4111 Carson Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $70,000 04/28/2022

Saker, Gabe to Ashok Tiwari and Pushpa Tiwari, 5909 Knightsbridge Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $50,000 04/25/2022