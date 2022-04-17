Real estate transfers for the week of April 17, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Roanoke

Over $400,000

ASI Properties LLC to Agape Center Corp Inc., 1568 Granby St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $896,000 03/31/2022

BH Media Group Inc. to Belleview Investment Company LLC and 120 Salem Avenue LLC, 120 Salem Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24011, $2,200,000 03/28/2022

Bridgforth, Sally M. and Curtis E. Fooks Estate to Linda M. Nemes, 2231 Grandin Road SW Roanoke VA 24015, $525,000 03/31/2022

Hartman, Alice E. to BTF Holdings LLC, 2640 Westover Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $822,000 03/29/2022

Henegar, Dustin and Kali Henegar to Terri L. Beall, 1631 Maiden Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $426,000 03/30/2022

Iris Holdings of Florida LLC to 1008 Holdings 2002 LLC, 3802 Panorama Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $1,020,000 03/31/2022

Johnson, Hugh C. to Katherine O. Wallace, 204 Jefferson St. S.E. Until 3A Roanoke VA 24011, $660,000 04/01/2022

Nemes, Linda M. to Addison R. Martin and Garrett E. Martin, 2316 Carter Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $529,000 03/31/2022

RE Sterlingwood APTS LLC to DSP Sterlingwood Apartments LLC, 2201 Montauk Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $15,900,000 03/31/2022

Shrinath Enterprises LLC to City of Roanoke, 1927 Franklin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $3,600,000 03/29/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Crosier, William P. II to Natalie L. Haggett, 2215 Carter Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $305,000 03/29/2022

Deal, Charles A. to Christina D. Dill, 2009 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $351,077 04/01/2022

M&W Properties Inc. to Steven W. Silcott II and Erin D. Silcott, 2116 York Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $310,000 04/01/2022

Manns, Stephen and Kim Manns to Gregory A. Hodges and Lauren N. Hodges, 4106 Norwood St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $305,000 04/01/2022

Soliman, Youssef and Megan Soliman to Kortni A. Belcher and Blake A. Belcher, 3022 Burnleigh Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $305,000 03/31/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Al-Bagdadi, Zanab to GGSK Wealth Management LLC, 1023 Dale Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $223,500 03/30/2022

Anderson, Desimone and Green PC to Paul K. Maloney and Mariella Maloney, 2231 Broadway Ave. S.W. Unit G Roanoke VA 24014, $260,000 04/01/2022

Cegllowski, Daniel M. to Jonathan A. Flynn and Georgina B. Flynn-Smith, 518 Walnut Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $289,950 04/01/2022

Cockfield, Cara to John T. Young and Mark Aaron Bond, 3473 Grandin Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $279,950 03/31/2022

Cole, Crystal D. and Charles T. Richards Estate to Kendrick Ferencsik and Krystal Ferencsik, 2744 Edgewood St. S.W. Roanoke, 24015, $219,000 03/28/2022,

Cuthbertson, Sarah to Jonathan L. Hagmaier and Mary V. Hagmaier, 1925 Avon Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $205,000 03/28/2022

Davidson, Deborah to Sonia M. Orellana Martinez, 4402 Delray St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $235,000 03/29/2022

Deneka, H. Michael to Gail E. Godwin and Wayne R. Godwin, 1910 & 1912 Wakefield Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $251,000 03/31/2022

DRMD Properties LLC to Renette L. Davis, 5221 Airport Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $223,000 04/01/2022

Farmer, Thomas L. Jr. and others to Maxwell A. Dinsmore and Casey A. Dinsmore, 1024 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $230,000 03/31/2022

Fullen, Michael to Brandon W. Flora, 2252 Mattaponi Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $296,000 03/28/2022

Hickcox, Roberta A. to Janice Jones, 4865 Glen Ivy Ln. Apt. 137 S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $218,950 03/31/2022

Johnson, Steven M. and Jeanne M. Johnson to Joseph C. Johnson, 528 Allison Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $249,000 03/29/2022

Rivera, Victor M. and Cynthia M. Parmelee to Anwar Rabb, 921 Hartsook Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $221,950 03/29/2022

Roanoke Holdings LLC to Salem Turnpike Properties LLC, 4129 Salem Turnpike N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $299,000 03/28/2022,

Sink, Dorothy P. to Austin P. Cook and David J. Morgan Jr., 4639 Elva Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $220,000 03/31/2022

Smith, Herbert H. II to Tatayana Cicero, 1033 Estates Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $207,000 03/31/2022

Steele, Shirley R. to Michael S. Bender and Laine R. Brummell, 2237 Memorial AV S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $209,655 03/28/2022

Wilcock, Sonya F. to Marie M. Beebe and Fred E. Beebe Jr., 2414 Bermuda Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $250,000 03/30/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Carson, Benjamin E. Jr. to BRO LLC, 1246 Buena Vista Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $143,500 04/01/2022

Carter, Brandi L. to Alaimm Holding LLC, 4721 Pawling St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $139,000 04/01/2022

CFR BEC LLC to Parkside Capital LLC, 913 Hunt Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $100,000 03/30/2022

Coulson, Mennie M. to Wiliam Faughnan II and Giovanna Faughnan, 1005 35th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $153,900 03/30/2022

Deneka, H. Michael to Mounir Melki, 720 11th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 03/31/2022

Federal National Mortgage Association to Fedah Aboabdo and Ayman Lafee, 2262 Mountain View Ter. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $102,000 04/01/2022

Gates, Kimberly D. to IBD Group LLC, 1423 Main St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $135,000 04/01/2022

Gill, Thomas A. to Christopher D. Dodd and Elsie M. McCutcheon, 2448 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 03/28/2022

Golden Dove Investments LLC to Ivica Cajic and Kata Cajic, 1019 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $100,000 03/31/2022

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley Inc., to Ntunzwe M. Bruno and Nowadia Mariam, 32 15th St. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $133,500 03/29/2022

HPP Holdings LLC to Judy B. Bryant, 1934 Brandon Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $198,750 03/30/2022

Largen Glorine C. to Phillip T. Largen, 4434 Pheasant Ridge Rd. Unit 404 S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $195,000 04/01/2022

Morris, Gary W. And Patricia S. Morris to Melissa Bumgarner, 1034 Goodland Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $118,000 03/29/2022

Naff, Tiffany N. to Wilson T. Gilbert, 2716 Dell Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $196,500 04/01/2022

Newman, Lisa H. to Joshua Newman and others, 142 Maplelawn Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $165,000 03/29/2022

Omega Properties LLC to Denise C. Reagan and Thomas J. Merritt, 3736 Tom Andrews Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $143,000 03/28/2022

Sanchez, Ricardo to Andrew S. Jordan, 946 Kellogg Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $134,000 03/28/2022

Southwood Management Inc. to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 1035 Beechwood Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $144,500 04/01/2022

Thomas, Mary E. to Logan D. Moore and Myrddin O.W.D. Turner, 3102 Birchlawn Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 03/29/2022

Tolley, Zachary and others to Virginia Transformer Corp, 224 Berkley Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $152,500 03/29/2022

Trexell, Douglas A. to William E. Meador Jr., 2205 Plantation Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $125,000 03/30/2022

Wilson, Robert to Roanoke Homes of VA LLC, 701 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $115,000 03/31/2022

Yates, Benjamin O. to Elliott Lindley and Sierra Lindley, 2701 Cannaday Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,150 03/31/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

ALG Trustee LLC to Jack Woomer, 2501 Liberty Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $83,500 03/30/2022

Bandy, James E. to Physical Investments Inc., 1811 Fareham Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $69,000 04/01/2022

Deneka, H. Michael to Harris Properties of Roanoke LLC, 1901 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $74,000 03/31/2022

Equity Trustees LLC to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 728 30th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $81,480 03/31/2022

Greene, Harris M. to Raven I. Stewart, 1201 Syracuse Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $60,000 03/28/2022

Handy, Joshua T. and Stephanie D. Maupin to Choice Holdings LLC 1315 2nd St. S.W. #16 Roanoke VA 24016, $66,688 04/01/2022

Kovic One Inc. to Robert T. Greer, 2629 Churchill Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $68,000 03/28/2022

Roanoke County

Over $600,000

Aboone Real Estate Inc. and Abre Holdings Inc. to Kevin D. McFarland, 7091 Fairway Ridge Ct. Salem VA 24153, $664,950 03/30/2022

Coutler, Karolina Z. and Christopher C. Coulter to George M. Baylor and Kathy L. Baylor, 5290 Castle Rock Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $690,000 04/01/2022

McCullough, Dick R. and Judy Clay McCullough to Roy B. Lower and Susan S. Lower, 3910 Piney Ridge Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $655,000 03/29/2022

Moore, William B. and Valerie C. Moore to Geraldine Giacchina and Gina M. Mack, 2419 Wolf Rn. Vinton VA 24179, $635,000 03/29/2022

Westcott LLC to Joseph S. Thrasher and Debra S. Thrasher, 6909 Fairway Ridge Rd. Salem VA 24153, $659,814 04/01/2022

$500,000 to $600,000

Kevorkian, George J. and Ingrid M. Kevorkian to OMS Properties LLC, 895 Washington Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $500,000 04/01/2022

Round 2 Properties LLC to Daniel Naylor, 7890 Webb Rd. Boones Mill VA 24065, $575,000 03/28/2022

South Peak Residences to Michael L. Harf and Susan Harf, 5488 The Peaks Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $563,000 03/30/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

Balzer Family LP to Andrew R. Williams and Petra E. Hester, 8340 Poplar Springs Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $475,000 03/31/2022

Desai, Rajesh to Scott J. Crosby and Young Im Crosby, 7745 Hollins Court Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $450,000 03/28/2022

Haggett, Timothy G. and Natalie L. Haggett to Robert L.S. Lamour and Camille Lamour, 5383 Snow Owl Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $440,000 03/28/2022

Link, Marvin T. to Jennifer O’Conner, 1748 Dunford Dr. Salem VA 24153, $479,500 03/29/2022

R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Dustin S. Owens and Caitlin M. Owens, 2773 Russlen Dr. Salem VA 24153, $425,022 03/31/2022

Schallon, Matthew D. and Rachel W. Schallon to Maimona Jatta, 6105 Monet Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $449,000 03/28/2022

Spencer, Margaret J. Estate to Sandra C. Morse, 4830 Laryn Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $460,000 04/01/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Dean and Mitzi LLC to Kendal M. Martin, 4427 Kirkwood Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $310,000 04/01/2022

Gearheart, Charles M. and Meghann E. Eisner to Jimmy M. Jennings and Kandace Jennings, 2047 Tula Dr. Salem VA 24153, $340,000 03/31/2022

Shane, Bryan T. and Gwinn Shane Firing to G. Neil Means, 2915 Waxwing Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $357,000 03/28/2022

Thompson, David to Jacob Moore and Autumn Tilley, 8217 College Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $378,500 03/31/2022

Wagner, Richard W. and Judy t. Wagner to Colonial Associates LLC, 3722 Colonial Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $315,000 03/31/2022

Whitehurst, Russell J. to Jacqueline R/ Hamer, 5704 Castle Rock Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $340,000 03/28/2022

Wilcox, David M. and Karin P. Wilcox to Scarlett S. Strickler and Corey Fitzgerald, 1901 Brookfield Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $355,000 04/01/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Dickerson, Melissa A. to Daniel F. MacFarland and Lydia MacFarland, 4054 Crawford Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $237,000 03/30/2022

Henry, Walter L. to Marvin T. Link, 6458 Corntassel Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 03/31/2022

Jennings, Jimmy M. and Kandace Jennings to Eric W. Liller and Lashay D. Bishop, 2705 Creekwood Dr. Salem VA 24153, $244,950 03/31/2022

Milby, Paul S. and Marilyn E. Milby to James C. Eller, 3804 Meadowlark Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 04/01/2022

Moore, Jacob I. to Thomas K. Hommel, 2725 Paddington Station Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $251,250 03/30/2022

Sayers, Susan J. to Gregory M. Etzel, 3652 Bunker Hill Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $284,000 03/31/2022

Short, Richard L. and Donna G. Sweeney to Bjorn Bahr, 3577 Meadowlark Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $215,000 03/31/2022

Star City Investements LLC to Joshua Pope, 3757 Rutrough Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $251,950 03/28/2022

Taylor, Olga L. to Logan P. Naff and Tiffany N. Naff, 3311 Eva Ave. Roanoke VA 24018, $291,000 04/01/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Batey, Derek L. to Jennifer N. Miller and Debbie A. Miller, 2920 Creekwood Dr. Salem VA 24153, $190,000 03/30/2022

Bench Mark Builders Inc. to Russell A. Davis and Deborah J. Davis, 5927 Roycroft Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 03/29/2022

Dearing, Corbin P. to Timothy Light and Kathleen Emmke, 969 Shelbourne Ave. Vinton VA 24179, $199,850 04/01/2022

Funk, Brigette M. to Jaylen Wheeler, 152 Gretchen Ct. Vinton VA 24179, $157,000 03/30/2022

James, Thomas to Stephen Richards, 7231 Franklin Rd. Boones Mill VA 24065, $110,000 04/01/2022

Jordan, James T. and Pong Nam Haupt Estate to Yan Liu, 6106 Monet Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 03/30/2022

Murray, Randall P. to Billie Janney, 5662 Daytona Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $187,500 03/31/2022

RNM LLC to Heather T. Kissner, 6118 Plantation Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $175,000 04/01/2022

Shell, Jean R. to Timothy Hunt and Hyunok Lim, 160 Verndale Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $185,000 03/30/2022

Southwood Management Inc. to Centerfield Ventures LLC, 3634 Bunker Hill Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $144,500 04/01/2022

Spruill, William E. Jr. and others to Meredith P. Spruill, 5212 Twelve O’Clock Knob Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $191,500 03/30/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Brumfield, Dana N. to Brill Holdings LLC, 4640 Artrip Ln. Salem VA 24153, $89,000 03/31/2022

F.C. Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2065 Heys Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $50,000 04/01/2022