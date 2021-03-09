Innovation alliance unveils new name and strategic plan for Western Virginia

A strategic alliance has a new name — Verge — and a new vision of acting as the front door for an innovation economy that stretches from Lynchburg to the New River Valley.

Formed last year, the alliance is a joint mission of the Valleys Innovation Council, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council and the Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Program, known as RAMP.

At a virtual news conference Monday, organizers said the unified strength of the three organizations will help solidify connections and better leverage emerging opportunities for the region’s technologists, innovators and entrepreneurs.

Verge will focus on the technology and life sciences innovation ecosystem in the GO Virginia Region 2, a sprawling span of the state that includes the Roanoke and New River valleys, the Alleghany Highlands and the Lynchburg region.

“What is happening in technology in this part of Virginia is really exciting,” CEO Greg Feldmann said in a statement.

“By aligning the efforts of three distinct but synergistic entities, we will all more effectively develop external resourcing, more efficiently implement new programs ensuring each reaches the right audiences at the right moments and in the right contexts to provide maximum value.