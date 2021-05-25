Insurance policy does not cover $150 million-plus in losses to Carilion, company says

After AGLIC agreed to extend a deadline to May 24 in order for Carilion to provide more information, the lawsuit was filed March 18, the company says. Carilion counters that while it never received an outright denial of its claim, it was forced to go to court to preserve its legal rights.

Depending on the details, “there may not be a dispute at all,” AGLIC said. However, that applies only to the provision for communicable disease, which has a policy limit of $1 million.

In its lawsuit, Carilion said the maximum amount under its full policy is $1.3 billion. Hannah Curtis, a spokeswoman for the system, said Tuesday that it was “actively reviewing” AGLIC’s response.

Carilion had “no further response” to other questions, which included whether it has sustained more financial damage than what it says its property insurance carrier is responsible for, and to what degree that figure was offset by state and federal aid, such as the CARES Act.

It was also unclear whether the health care system is still covered by AGLIC; the lawsuit states the disputed coverage expired June 30, 2020.

No date has been set for U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski to hear the case.

According to AGLIC, more than 275 courts across the country have dismissed lawsuits similar to the one brought by Carilion. It was not clear whether any of those cases involved the company, which could not be reached for comment.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.