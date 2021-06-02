Ironman expected to give needed boost to Roanoke-area tourism industry

The recent lifting of the mask mandate and all other pandemic restrictions in Virginia are expected to benefit the event. Howard said he believes more athletes will bring family and friends along with them as a result, and Fox said more of the community may be inclined to come out to the Ironman village to take in the event.

Howard acknowledged that the pandemic had dealt a “blow” to the tourism industry and that it is still in recovery mode. But he expressed hope that Ironman, which he called the first major event of the summer season, would help give the sector a boost and continue raising the region’s profile.

“I think it’s going to get everybody excited about a full recovery and a relaunch of our industry going into the remainder of 2021,” Howard said.

Coming off such a difficult year, it’s even more important that the event be a success. Fox said it’s essential to bring visitors to the region’s hotels and other businesses that benefit from tourism, and sporting events like the Ironman race are one of the main ways to do so.