J.B. Jones, who devoted decades to the New River Valley, dies at 83

Suzie Jones said her husband’s time on the planning commission was his way to serve his home.

“He was reared in Blacksburg. He loved Blacksburg,” she said. “He would do anything to help Blacksburg.”

At the request of Hedgepeth, Jones also served one year on the Blacksburg Town Council in 2003.

Former Blacksburg Councilman Don Langrehr left the planning commission in June and recalled serving on the appointed body with Jones for about a decade.

Langrehr said one of Jones’ biggest strengths was his institutional knowledge, something Langrehr said his former colleague had a wealth of due to the many decades he spent in the area. Langrehr said Jones was able to provide valuable information, including historical perspective.

“He was involved with Blacksburg for so long, he could remember when similar issues were brought up 15, 20 years earlier and provide us with that history,” Langrehr said. “He had that folksy air of describing any issue we were dealing with. … He didn’t come here from somewhere else. He was a long-term Blacksburg, New River Valley resident, who offered that perspective of someone who was from here for a long time.”