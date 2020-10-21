Jackson Kiser, veteran Virginia federal judge, dies

Kiser, a trial lawyer before he took the bench, appeared to courtroom observers to truly enjoy overseeing jury trials and sometimes commented on attorneys' efforts. “He would comment, 'That was a good cross,’” said Tom Bondurant, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice.

Jackson Lintecum Kiser was born in 1929 in Welch, West Virginia. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Concord College in West Virginia in 1951 and a law degree from Washington and Lee University in 1952, ranking third in a class of 60. He served three years in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps of the U.S. Army and was a captain in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1955 to 1961. In addition, he was a U.S. Commissioner for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia from 1956 to 1958. He worked as an assistant U.S. attorney until 1961, when he resigned the post as the office underwent change following election of John F. Kennedy.