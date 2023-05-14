Reggae Grub has opened in the City Market building, which has needed new tenants.

Owner Kevin Brown, 48, of Bonsack said he moved here from Jamaica about 10 years ago. During a typical day, he said, he arrives at the restaurant at 4 a.m. or 5 a.m. to cook what the restaurant will need for the day and then he reports to work at Bimbo Bakeries in Roanoke.

“I really enjoy cooking. By nature I’m an artist and cooking is an art for me. I learned the skills from my grandmother and my mother,” he said.

The menu options are jerk chicken, brown stew chicken, curry chicken, curry goat, oxtails, red snapper prepared escovitch-style, beans, rice, steamed cabbage and banana bread.

The Market Building Foundation said the building is open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. There were six restaurants and three vacancies in the building last week.

Vinton gets barbecue joint

Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ opened last month in downtown Vinton, one of three new barbecue restaurants in the area.

Brad Ward, floor manager, described the venue as an American-style barbecue restaurant with a regular menu of burgers, barbecue and flat bread dishes and ribs on the weekends.

“We are the only barbecue-style restaurant in this location. All of food is cooked in-house every day,” Ward said. “We have a fun, family atmosphere. There’s always music playing in here.”

Owner Cory Welch of Forest operates one Pok-e-Joe’s in Boonsboro, near Lynchburg, and opened the Vinton location April 4, Ward said. Welch got started making barbecue for weddings and advanced to a food truck before moving up to a brick-and-mortar restaurant, the one in Boonsboro, Ward said.

Restaurant makeover downtown

Big Valley Barbecue has opened on Luck Avenue in the former location of Clutch Smoked Meats.

Clutch closed in December and reopened about three weeks ago under the new barbecue concept, said General Manager Heather Lehrer, who is with Parry Restaurant Group.

The menu offers a variety of pork, brisket and chicken options; burnt ends; ribs; wings; hot dogs; salads; sides and desserts. In addition, Big Valley Barbecue will provide a group meal selected from its “family dinner packs” menu.

Food truck eatery parks for good

Mama Jean’s BBQ, a Roanoke area food truck, plans to move into the former Jimmy V’s eatery on Brandon Avenue, according to its Facebook page.

Jimmy V’s closed during the pandemic and has stood vacant.

Mama Jean’s serves pulled pork, beef brisket, ribs, smoked turkey, burgers, wings, dogs, tacos, a bologna sandwich and a wide menu of sides, according to the online menu.

Madison Ruckel, owner and pitmaster, told Facebook followers to check back for a scheduled May 27 opening in the new location.

Vietnamese eatery opens

It’s Pho Time has opened in the Lamp Lighter Mall, a shopping center on Williamson Road in Roanoke County.

The specialty pho, which Americans call soup, comes with diverse meat and vegetable choices.

A Yelp reviewer on April 8 declared the food “excellent” while another explained that It’s Pho Time invites diners to seat themselves and order by checking boxes on a sheet of paper.

Williamson Road downtown gets new restaurant

Status Restaurant and Lounge opened May 1 near Williamson Road and Campbell Avenue.

Occupying the former space of 213 Lux Lounge, the restaurant seats 60 in its dining room. There is a bar, pool room and large upstairs lounge with a dance floor.

“I love great food more than anything, but I like it to be well-priced,” owner John Flannagan Jr. said.