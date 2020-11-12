 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Judge orders tree-sitters down after more than 2 years
2 comments
breaking

Judge orders tree-sitters down after more than 2 years

{{featured_button_text}}
hr treesits 091520 p01 (copy)

A Mountain Valley Pipeline opponent climbs up one of the three tree-sits off Yellow Finch Lane in Montgomery County in September. For more than two years, tree-sitters have stood guard over some of the last remaining trees to be cut for the pipeline. On Thursday, a judge ordered them to come down by Monday.

 The Roanoke Times File September

After spending two years, two months and seven days in the trees — where they have maintained an aerial blockade of the Mountain Valley Pipeline — a group of protesters has been given four more days.

A temporary injunction issued Thursday by Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk ordered the three unidentified tree-sitters and 10 of their supporters to be gone by Monday.

While Mountain Valley has a legal right to a 125-foot-wide easement on which the natural gas pipeline will be built off Yellow Finch Road, it has been unable to cut trees out of fear that it will harm the protesters in and around them.

If the defendants do not leave the property that has been occupied since Sept. 5, 2018, by Monday, “the Sheriff’s Office shall thereupon take such measures as are necessary to remove them,” the order entered by Turk reads.

In the past, Mountain Valley has declined to say how the protesters might be extracted from tree stands about 60 feet off the ground on a steep, wooded slope near Elliston.

2 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Planning commission OKs downtown Roanoke bus station
Business Local

Planning commission OKs downtown Roanoke bus station

The Roanoke Planning Commission voted unanimously Monday to approve zoning changes that would allow a bus station be built in downtown Roanoke, which means the city can move forward with its plans for a terminal at a site on Salem Avenue that has generated opposition from some neighbors.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Fall is still on in Southwest Virginia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert