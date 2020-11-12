Judge orders tree-sitters down after more than 2 years

After spending two years, two months and seven days in the trees — where they have maintained an aerial blockade of the Mountain Valley Pipeline — a group of protesters has been given four more days.

A temporary injunction issued Thursday by Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Robert Turk ordered the three unidentified tree-sitters and 10 of their supporters to be gone by Monday.

While Mountain Valley has a legal right to a 125-foot-wide easement on which the natural gas pipeline will be built off Yellow Finch Road, it has been unable to cut trees out of fear that it will harm the protesters in and around them.

If the defendants do not leave the property that has been occupied since Sept. 5, 2018, by Monday, “the Sheriff’s Office shall thereupon take such measures as are necessary to remove them,” the order entered by Turk reads.

In the past, Mountain Valley has declined to say how the protesters might be extracted from tree stands about 60 feet off the ground on a steep, wooded slope near Elliston.

