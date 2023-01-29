Kroger nutrition score a winner

I think of myself as a pretty healthy eater. Kroger confirmed it.

I scored 740 out of 1,000 for the healthiness of the food I bought at Kroger during December, with 1,000 being the highest possible score. I know this from a purchased food-scoring feature in the Kroger app and website called OptUp.

Kroger says dietitians built the rating system embedded in the online tool, found under My Nutrition Insights. I don’t know how long it’s been around. But for the health aware, it’s solid feedback. Kroger briefed customers on how the program works in an article in its magazine.

A monthly score 600 or higher falls inside what Kroger considers the healthy zone.

This month, my score so far stands at 550. I bought three bags of chips, including two in one shopping trip. God, I love potato chips.

Could the app be better? Yes, I wish it provided a count of my kale purchases, which are frequent, and plotted my overall score against the scores of the other people who shop at my Kroger store. Kroger customers could compete, but Kroger’s confidentiality policy would prevent it from releasing the needed data.

A Kroger official said he would try to look up an average score for all participating customers. If it comes through, I’ll let you know. Want to send me your score? Go for it. If I get enough individual reports, a roundup will appear in a future column.

Firewood anyone?The Blue Ridge Parkway is hiring a firewood supplier for the Rocky Knob Recreation area campground at milepost 167. The chosen vendor will drop off wood for sale through an honor system. There are 109 campsites.

For details, send an email to blri_concessions@nps.gov.

Troubling CallAARP urges everybody to hang up on any unexpected calls from people who say they’re from the “utility company” because they may be scammers.

At this time of year, scammers “impersonate utility companies, threatening to cut off service if an immediate payment isn’t made. The goal of these crooks is to create a sense of urgency so the target acts quickly to pay the alleged past-due balance,” a release said.

AARP also recommends reporting such incidents.

Joblessness

Virginia’s jobless rate stood at 3% in December. Figures for Roanoke and Blacksburg aren’t out yet, but the job picture is generally strong.

There were nearly 4.1 million jobs in Virginia in December, up 100,000 from the previous month.

Top Tunes

The two top radio stations in the Roanoke-Lynchburg in the September-December rating period were 94.9 Star Country (WSLC) and Q99 (WSLQ), Wheeler Broadcasting announced.

According to the company, the two stations have “held two of the top six positions for more than the past fourteen years (in the last twenty-four Nielsen ratings surveys).”