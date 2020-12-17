Latest wind farm plan is for 15 turbines, at 624 feet tall, in Botetourt County

By the time a deal was struck last year with Dominion Energy and the state of Virginia — which has a goal of using renewable sources for at least 30% of the electricity consumed by state agencies by 2022 — technology had advanced to allow fewer, but taller, turbines.

Permits were amended earlier this year to allow turbines up to 680 feet tall.

During the approval process, Apex was not able to say exactly how many turbines it planned to build, and at what height, because it had not selected a turbine model that would determine those dimensions.

Dan Crawford, chair of the Roanoke chapter of the Sierra Club, was encouraged by the wind farm’s latest step forward, and said he hopes the project’s completion will lead to other similar projects in Virginia.

The “vocal, persistent” opposition that Rocky Forge generated may ease as the general public becomes more familiar with wind energy, Crawford said. “It’s the unfamiliar that puts people off the most,” he said.

Public opinion polls have shown growing support for renewable energy, amid rising concerns about fuels such as coal and natural gas that contribute to climate change.

“The tide is turning, and none too soon,” Crawford said.