Legalization of marijuana expected to have little impact on workplace

But the legalization of marijuana may prompt employers to make some changes. They might decide not to look for convictions related to cannabis during background checks. Testing for cannabis is tricky because of how long it can stay in a person’s system. As a result, Latsko said, some employers may choose to drop it from drug-testing panels.

“If it’s legal to possess, you could have done it on your own time and yet it’s still in the system. There is no real good test about the impairment of marijuana,” he said.

While the law has changed, that doesn’t necessarily mean the views of hiring managers have, Latsko said. He noted that there may be generational differences of opinion and social stigma around cannabis.

Companies likely will watch their peers to see how they respond to the legalization of marijuana, Latsko said, looking to see who will be “the first mover,” making a dramatic change.

“If there starts to be this snowball effect of organizations that drop testing for this and it seems to be getting groundswell among social media, popular media, what have you, then of course other people are going to jump on the bandwagon,” he said. “That may then sway even more states or even the federal government to consider the issue a little more closely.”