LewisGale breaks ground on standalone emergency room in Bonsack

LewisGale on Monday broke ground on its new standalone emergency room off U.S. 460 in Bonsack.

The roughly 10,000-square-foot facility, which will be known as LewisGale Medical Center Blue Hills ER, will be staffed 24/7 and offer the same services that an emergency room within a hospital would.

The facility will have eight private treatment rooms, CT capabilities, digital ultrasound and diagnostic X-rays and an on-site laboratory, according to a news release.

“With a commitment to patient care as our focus, we are filling a gap by bringing high-quality emergency services to this part of the Greater Roanoke Valley which has seen significant growth,” Lance Jones, market president of the health system, said in a statement.

A LewisGale spokesman put the cost of the project at $12 million.

The facility, which is the second of its kind in the region, will employ more than 30 people. It is expected to open in January 2022 at 1423 W. Ruritan Road, the news release said. LewisGale opened a similar standalone facility near Tanglewood Mall in late 2017.