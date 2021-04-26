 Skip to main content
LewisGale breaks ground on standalone emergency room in Bonsack
LewisGale Bonsack

LewisGale on Monday broke ground on a standalone emergency room in Bonsack, pictured in this rendering.

 Courtesy of LewisGale

LewisGale on Monday broke ground on its new standalone emergency room off U.S. 460 in Bonsack.

The roughly 10,000-square-foot facility, which will be known as LewisGale Medical Center Blue Hills ER, will be staffed 24/7 and offer the same services that an emergency room within a hospital would.

The facility will have eight private treatment rooms, CT capabilities, digital ultrasound and diagnostic X-rays and an on-site laboratory, according to a news release.

“With a commitment to patient care as our focus, we are filling a gap by bringing high-quality emergency services to this part of the Greater Roanoke Valley which has seen significant growth,” Lance Jones, market president of the health system, said in a statement.

A LewisGale spokesman put the cost of the project at $12 million.

The facility, which is the second of its kind in the region, will employ more than 30 people. It is expected to open in January 2022 at 1423 W. Ruritan Road, the news release said. LewisGale opened a similar standalone facility near Tanglewood Mall in late 2017.

The construction timeline was adjusted slightly because of the pandemic, a spokesman said. The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors approved a rezoning required for the project in the fall of 2019.

Several residential neighbors voiced concerns about additional traffic at the busy intersection of West Ruritan Road and Challenger Avenue. At the time, LewisGale officials said the facility was expected to generate around 40 patient visits per day and 10 ambulance trips per week.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

