LewisGale launches health insurance hotline

LewisGale Regional Health System has developed a hotline to assist people who have lost their health insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the unemployment surges in the past months, many Americans are now faced with the loss of health insurance coverage. In a news release, LewisGale said it wants its hotline to help people who have lost their job find temporary coverage.

LewisGale worked with HCA Virginia to establish the hotline, which will assist callers with issues including coverage eligibility and finding resources to offset health insurance costs. Hotline advisers will also be able to help recently unemployed people with continuing an employer’s existing plan or applying for coverage through a spouse’s benefit program, Medicaid or state and federal health insurance exchanges.

Linda Scarborough, the marketing and communications manager at LewisGale, said HCA did not make any new hires for this work, nor is there any cost. Existing employees will work as hotline advisers.

She said LewisGale hasn’t decided yet how long the service will be available.

The hotline, 833-867-8771, is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.