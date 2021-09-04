LewisGale Montgomery marks hospital's 50th anniversary

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery marked its 50th anniversary with a celebration event at the hospital for staff and community leaders on Tuesday.

“Since its inception, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and our HCA Healthcare family have remained focused on one thing – the care and improvement of human life. It’s what we do,” said Alan Fabian, chief executive officer. “With an incredibly rich history as our foundation, we are excited about delivering high quality healthcare and service to the community for another 50 years.”

During the event, town of Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith issued a proclamation to mark the accomplishment. Hager-Smith thanked LewisGale Hospital Montgomery for its work to meet the increased demand for healthcare by expanding its services and continuing to support those services and programs that have proven to work for the betterment of the community.