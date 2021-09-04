LewisGale Montgomery marks hospital's 50th anniversary

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery marked its 50th anniversary with a celebration event at the hospital for staff and community leaders on Tuesday.
“Since its inception, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery and our HCA Healthcare family have remained focused on one thing – the care and improvement of human life. It’s what we do,” said Alan Fabian, chief executive officer. “With an incredibly rich history as our foundation, we are excited about delivering high quality healthcare and service to the community for another 50 years.”
During the event, town of Blacksburg Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith issued a proclamation to mark the accomplishment. Hager-Smith thanked LewisGale Hospital Montgomery for its work to meet the increased demand for healthcare by expanding its services and continuing to support those services and programs that have proven to work for the betterment of the community.
“We are honored to receive this proclamation from the office of the mayor and are sincerely grateful to everyone who helped us celebrate this significant milestone,” said Lance Jones, market president of LewisGale Regional Health System, in a hospital news release. “Without the support of our community leaders, dedicated employees, and medical staff, EMS, local officials, and, most importantly, the patients who choose our hospital, this achievement would not have been possible.”
The celebration event also included regional first responders presenting gift baskets to hospital staff, the planting of a 50th anniversary time capsule, a ribbon cutting in partnership with the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce, and the unveiling of an anniversary tribute wall inside the hospital. Additional guest speakers included: Blacksburg Police Chief Anthony Wilson, hospital board Chairman Jim Rakes and Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sharon Scott.
In 1910, Dr. A.M. Showalter founded the 12-bed Altamont Hospital in nearby Cambria. In 1971, a new hospital was built at its present location on Route 460 at the southern edge of Blacksburg. Today, LewisGale Hospital Montgomery is a 146-bed facility, offering an expansive range of medical, surgical, and emergency care services.
Highlights of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery’s achievements over the last half-century, according to the release, include: being among the 9% of U.S. hospitals to receive MAGNET status, the nation’s highest recognition of nursing excellence; being an accredited chest pain center designated as a primary stroke center; being a center of excellence for hip and knee replacement; and being a national accreditation program for breast centers accredited by the American College of Radiology.
- The Roanoke Times