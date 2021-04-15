LewisGale partners with cancer institute to expand oncology services

LewisGale Regional Health System on Thursday announced it is expanding services for cancer patients through a partnership with Sarah Cannon, the Cancer Institute of HCA Healthcare.

The announcement was made during dual ceremonies at LewisGale’s flagship medical center in Salem and at its Pulaski hospital, which also has a cancer center. LewisGale is owned by HCA.

The health system said in a news release that cancer patients at all of its facilities will have access to more advanced and evidence-based care closer to home and will not need to travel far for screenings, diagnostics, surgeries, radiation, chemotherapy and clinical trials.

The partnership with Sarah Cannon is expected to offer integrated oncology care and give LewisGale patients access to a global research and care network.

“With our dedicated, skilled team of physician and clinician experts, LewisGale Regional Health System has long enjoyed a reputation of being a regional leader in cancer care,” Lance Jones, market president of the health system, said in the release. “The communities we serve know us as a health system where patients have access to the latest treatments and technology that are delivered with a level of compassionate, quality care that is second to none.”