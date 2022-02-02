Liberty Trust hotel to open soon in downtown Roanoke

The Liberty Trust, a soon-to-open hotel in downtown Roanoke, is taking reservations for March.

The reservation system displayed nightly prices ranging from $139 weekdays to $201 on weekends for the 54-room hotel at 101 S. Jefferson St.

It will be operated by Fairfax-based Savara Hospitality, which describes itself as an operator, manager and consultant in the lodging industry.

Crews have restored the Roanoke structure, built in 1910 as a bank headquarters and seven stories tall, to create a boutique hotel.

“The building architecture is Greek revival and French Ecole des Beaux-Arts influenced. Regarded as Roanoke’s landmark of modernity at the time of construction, the property is featured on the National Register of Historic Places,” according to the website libertytrusthotel.com.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.