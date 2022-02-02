Liberty Trust hotel to open soon in downtown Roanoke

The Liberty Trust, a soon-to-open hotel in downtown Roanoke, is taking reservations for March.
The reservation system displayed nightly prices ranging from $139 weekdays to $201 on weekends for the 54-room hotel at 101 S. Jefferson St.
It will be operated by Fairfax-based Savara Hospitality, which describes itself as an operator, manager and consultant in the lodging industry.
Crews have restored the Roanoke structure, built in 1910 as a bank headquarters and seven stories tall, to create a boutique hotel.
“The building architecture is Greek revival and French Ecole des Beaux-Arts influenced. Regarded as Roanoke’s landmark of modernity at the time of construction, the property is featured on the National Register of Historic Places,” according to the website libertytrusthotel.com.