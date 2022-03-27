 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local business in photos: New florist opens in Westlake

  • 0

A new florist opened during the first quarter of 2022. Antonia's Floral Design is owned by new Smith Mountain Lake residents Antonia and Cornel Cretu. Antonia, the floral designer, spent more than 20 years employed by a shop in central New Jersey. Her new shop is located at 75 Westlake Road, Unit 109 in Westlake. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. To place orders or learn more, call 540-565-0255, email orders@antoniasfloraldesign.com or visit antoniasfloraldesign.com 

0 Comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Practice good credit with these simple everyday habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert