Local business in photos: New florist opens in Westlake

A new florist opened during the first quarter of 2022. Antonia's Floral Design is owned by new Smith Mountain Lake residents Antonia and Cornel Cretu. Antonia, the floral designer, spent more than 20 years employed by a shop in central New Jersey. Her new shop is located at 75 Westlake Road, Unit 109 in Westlake. The hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. To place orders or learn more, call 540-565-0255, email orders@antoniasfloraldesign.com or visit antoniasfloraldesign.com