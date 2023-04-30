Mack Trucks will produce the company’s new medium-duty electric vehicle at its plant in Roanoke County, a win for the regional economy.

The company out of Greensboro, North Carolina, went to a major trade show last month, the National Truck Equipment Association Work Truck Show in Indiana, to unveil its new product, only the second electric vehicle in Mack’s fleet.

Mack Trucks’ local factory, in Valley TechPark, has built thousands of diesel-powered, medium-duty vehicles in just a few years. It celebrated the 10,000th completed unit a few months ago and employs 480 people, spokeswoman Kimberly Pupillo said.

Mack Trucks already produces an electric garbage truck in Pennsylvania. But medium-duty vehicles have more applications. According to the company, the vehicle can transport a freight or refrigerated compartment, a flatbed or gated-sides trailer or be configured to carry and dump a load. The new vehicle’s range is 230 miles. Hooked to a fast recharger, it can be ready to go in 100 to 160 minutes, Mack said.

Mack expects to deliver the first batches of the new vehicles sometime in the fourth quarter of this year, Pupillo said.

Giles County inn soldA former Florida couple has bought, renovated and renamed the former Inn at Riverbend in Giles County. The bed and breakfast getaway, now called the Lilly Valley Inn, overlooks the New River from a bluff three miles east of Pearisburg.

Owner Lilly Kneuer said she and her husband Michael acquired the property Feb. 23, closed for renovations in March and reopened April 1. The venue has new paint inside and out, new furniture and a new massage room, according to Lilly Kneuer. An open house set for May 4 at 11 a.m. is open to the public.

These are primo accommodations, with big beds with luxury sheets. Each guest is afforded a robe to wear to and from the jetted tub and beyond. There’s golf nearby, but also a sitting porch with a view of the river, according to website pictures. Clicking lillyvalleyinn.com brings them up, along with a songbird track.

Lilly Kneuer described herself as a trained chef and her husband as a recently retired biotechnology company manager. They reside on the premises and the project, to buy and renovate a luxury inn with rooms priced north of $300 a night, is “going perfect,” she said.

The purchase price was $1.5 million, she said. A deed recorded in Giles County gives the consideration paid by purchaser LVI Enterprise Inc. to the sellers, John Dush and Jeanne Jeffers, as $1.345 million. The difference between the official record and Kneuer’s information could not be sorted out by press time.

Tech Nite nominees identified

The Roanoke Blacksburg Technology Council announced that the following companies and individuals have been nominated for awards to be revealed on TechNite, scheduled May 18, at the German Club Manor in Blacksburg.

Entrepreneur Award

John “Dr. Bob” Robertson, Virginia Tech Professor and CEO of Rametrix Technologies; Kim Snyder, KlariVis; Alex Hyler, CytoRecovery; Henry Bass, Automation Creations, Inc.; Jon Hagmaier, Veracity.

Innovator Award

Britney Conrad, Lobo Learning; Feng Lin, Fermi Energy; William Fizer, Lodging Technology; Webster Santos, Virginia Tech; Eli Vlaisavljevich, Virginia Tech Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics Department; David Raymond, Virginia Cyber Range; Chad Burchett, Trova Commercial Vehicles; Aileen Helsel, Carilion Innovation; Luke Allison, MOVA Technologies.

Leading Tech Company

Lobo Learning; KlariVis; CytoRecovery; Munters; Eldor; Intuitive Surgical; NorthWinds Technologies.

Regional Leadership

Angela Pope Dickerson, Bullish and RBTC’s DEI Committee/Blacks In Technology; David Salzberg, Carilion Clinic; Brett Malone, Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center; Harvey Brookins, National Bank of Blacksburg and RBTC’s DEI Committee/Blacks In Technology; Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County; Matt McHugh, Exelaration; Nick Conte, Carilion Clinic; Marianne McAfee, ecosystem supporter and RBTC founder; Marc Nelson, City of Roanoke Economic Development.

Rising Star Award

John “Dr. Bob” Robertson, Virginia Tech Professor and CEO Rametrix Technologies; Britney Conrad, Lobo Learning; Kim Snyder, KlariVis; Jessica Gilbertie, Qentoros; Alex Hyler, CytoRecovery; Feng Lin and Zhengrui “Ray” Xu, Fermi Energy; Dayal Bhagat, CMIT Solutions; Chad Burchett, Trova Commercial Vehicles.

STEM-H Educator Award

Amy White, Virginia Western Community College; Heather Lindberg, Virginia Western Community College; Veronica Spradlin, Blacksburg High School; Chris Arena, Virginia Tech Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics Department; Geoff Boyer, Craig County Public Schools; Laura Townsend, Virginia Tech Living-Learning Community; James Harder, CS Root.