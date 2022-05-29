Longtime Roanoke Valley restaurants are feeling fried

Beth Darragh never thought she’d find herself praying for a restaurant. But when news broke that The Roanoker, a local icon, would be closing its doors after 81 years of service, that eatery started working its way into the invocations she quietly murmured each time she said grace.

Darragh, age 79, was for years a regular at the restaurant, famous for its Southern homestyle cooking, along with her husband of 43 years.

When her husband died last fall, she started coming more often. Dining alone at home didn’t hold any appeal.

In the expansive dining room of The Roanoker, she could count on running into friends and neighbors. She knew the servers by name, and they knew her.

The restaurant, first opened in 1941 just before the eruption of World War II, became like her second kitchen table.

“This place has always been special,” Darragh said. “They just take care of you here … I hate to see it close. I’ve been hoping and praying, literally, for a buyer to be found to take it over.”

A waitress arrived with Darragh’s lunch order — turkey and gravy, mac and cheese and fried apples. Recipes made from scratch, and perfected over time.

Owner Renee "Butch" Craft, age 72, had announced just days earlier that the restaurant’s last day would be this Sunday (May 29). The news had pained Darragh. But she also understood.

“Of course, the pandemic affected everything,” Darragh said, reflecting on the unprecedented strain wrought by the past two years. The Roanoker hadn’t been the first community institution unmoored by the tumult.

“I thought I wasn’t going to recover from The Homeplace closing last year,” Darragh said.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Virginia has lost 1 in 5 of its restaurants, according to statewide statistics.

The industry, which at the best of times requires long hours and hustle to reach success, had to battle through abrupt shutdowns, safety worries and rapidly shifting regulations.

Now, as more people are comfortable venturing out and masking mandates are dropping, new challenges are cropping up: staffing shortages, supply chain complications, spiking prices.

The confluence of stressors has spurred a growing dialogue about burnout in the industry. In a word, many are just feeling fried.

“Many restaurants are in a really tough spot,” said Robert Melvin, director of government affairs with the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association.

“They’re just trying to get by, but it seems like the hits just keep on coming,” he said.

In the Roanoke Valley, the dining scene has lost some of its well-established staples: The Roanoker, which was among the region’s longest-running restaurants; The Homeplace, which had been open in the Catawba Valley since 1982; and the White Oak Tea Tavern, which closed in Salem in 2020 after 15 years in business.

There were still others that served their last meal citing, not the mounting obstacles of the day, but a desire of the owners to finally retire.

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine, a family-owned operation for more than three decades, said it had weathered the storm of the pandemic well but, with the owners now nearing their 70’s, it was simply time. The hilltop restaurant perched above Electric Road also closed for good this weekend.

Other restaurant owners still in the business said they never expected to still be facing such a tough climate after fighting their way through the darkest days of the pandemic.

They’re reshuffling their hours to ease the pressure on their limited staffs. They’re scouring suppliers and stores for hard-to-find ingredients. They’re holding off on raising menu prices for as long as they can in the face of costs that sometimes doubled or tripled seemingly overnight.

“It’s been a journey, that’s for sure,” said Evie Edman, owner of Evie’s Bistro & Bakery, which has been in business for 32 years and is famed for its selection of delectable cakes.

In an effort to keep costs down for both the Old Southwest neighborhood restaurant and customers, Evie’s dropped its highest-dollar menu items — steak, crab cakes and the like — and instead expanded its list of comfort food offerings. Something about that seemed fitting for the current times.

Things are on the rise for the eatery as it enters the busier summer season, Edman said. But conditions remain far from easy. Even after the menu alterations, her food costs have jumped by about 40% across the board.

The restaurant is steeling itself for whatever might come next. Edman still believes in the vision she set out with more than three decades ago.

“I really believe that restaurants have a purpose,” she said. “Small businesses and independent restaurants are a gathering spot for people where they know they can get something good and depend on it. It’s a neighborhood place, a community place, where they can gather together and enjoy.”

Still, she sighs when she thinks of the headlines that bring news of fuel price havoc, international instability and sobering rumblings of a possibly looming recession.

“It’s always something new to deal with,” she said. “It’s just like, ok, we could use a little rest.”

Many in the restaurant world anticipate it will be a year or more before the industry recovers, according to a 2022 report from the National Restaurant Association. Even then, it won’t be a return to a pre-pandemic status quo but rather an embrace of a new normal.

Restaurant leaders have been adapting and innovating. Eateries are searching for ways to squeeze in outdoor dining tables and invest in tech upgrades to streamline service. Curbside pickup and delivery apps such as Doordash and Grubhub — which some had long resisted because of the hefty commissions the digital companies demand — appear here to stay.

Delivery orders jumped by triple digits over the last two years, according to The NPD Group, a market research firm.

The industry’s rebound isn’t going to be a straight, upward rise, said NPD advisor David Portalatin earlier this year. “[I]t’s going to be bumpy,” he said.

There are signs of hope. In the U.S., 76% of adults now feel comfortable going out to eat in a restaurant, a 15 point jump from January, according to a Morning Consult survey. That number rose slightly when it came to comfort with outdoor dining.

Nationwide, industry revenues are forecast to grow by double digits in 2022, although the numbers will still lag pre-pandemic stats when adjusted for inflation.

“It's still the year of transition,” Hudson Riehle, a National Restaurant Association vice president, said earlier this year, “but the path is directionally correct.”

Joyce Waugh, president and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce, said the unusual times are forcing restaurant owners to weigh every step carefully — margins for error grow slimmer when challenges must be reckoned with on multiple fronts.

But, she added, she hears cautious optimism within the local industry. New restaurants are opening including projects from experienced owners who know the region well.

Expansions of Frankie Rowland’s, Taco Rojas, Our Daily Bread and more have all happened within the span of the pandemic.

“I think we do see what we believe is a sustained light at the end of the tunnel,” Waugh said.

For restaurant owners, the survival of their business isn’t just an economic imperative. Anita Wilson, who along with her husband, Louis, owns Burger in the Square, said taking over that popular burger joint was their dream when they bought it in 1999 from its first owners. Now located on Brambleton Avenue, it will mark its 34th anniversary in November.

“I think it's a good, community restaurant,” Wilson said. “We've enjoyed getting to know people. We've seen their kids grow up. They've seen our child grow up.”

“It just gives you a sense of pride,” she said of the roots the restaurant has in the community..

The family had to dip into their savings at times to keep Burger in the Square afloat during the pandemic. But Wilson said she felt exceptionally blessed that they were able to remain open and keep their heads above water.

The restaurant was likely aided by the fact that it already did a brisk takeout business before Covid was ever heard of. Pickup orders had accounted for about half of their traffic before the pandemic.

Like others, the restaurant is worried by rising prices and the tight labor market. “It’s a reminder not to get too comfortable,” Wilson said.

“But, we’re making it,” she added. “Hopefully, we’ll keep making it, with the support of the community … Our great customers that we've had for all these years have been so supportive. Without that, I don’t know what would have happened.”

Advocates urged people to keep supporting their local restaurants. The patronage is needed now more than ever, and studies show a high percentage of spending at small businesses is invested back right into the local community.

There are also small acts of kindness that can make a difference, said Melvin of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, which has also been urging lawmakers to earmark money for workforce programs and other relief initiatives to help hard-hit industries.

Voicing appreciation for a staff’s hard work, showing patience with wait times when servers are short-handed and understanding when a price bump becomes unavoidable — those are all gestures that can give someone the boost to get through another 12 or 16 hour day.

“I’ve heard from so many restaurants that having supportive patrons, even when their business has been down on the amount it’s bringing in, has helped keep them motivated and moving forward,” Melvin said. “It’s not always just the financial angle. It’s the moral support that comes into play as well.”

In the dining room of The Roanoker, days after the restaurant’s closing date was announced, diners crowded in to get one farewell breakfast biscuit plate or grilled pimento cheese or cod po’ boy.

Some said with a tinge of guilt that they regretted not coming more often in the months beforehand. But owner Butch Craft said it wasn’t their fault.

The restaurant had been able to post moderate numbers, fueled by takeout, during the pandemic. Their faithful customers and longtime staff kept Craft going during what she said were the most stressful days of her 52 years in the business.

But, over time, all those pressures took a toll. Operating costs only continued to rise this year and the restaurant, while it still had a staff of more than 45, would have needed about twice that many people to cover all of its usual shifts.

Craft spent about a year searching for a buyer who could carry on The Roanoker. But none emerged. Eventually, she made the hard decision to close.

“This isn’t the way I wanted to do it,” she said, adding the days since the announcement have been heavy with emotion.

“It just got too hard,” she said. “And it’s hard on your employees. You end up working them to death because you don’t have enough people.”

“We just decided that, whether we wanted to or not, it needed to be done.”

Most of the restaurant’s workers had lined up new jobs within days of the announcement as other places snatched them up.

Customers who stacked up in a line stretching back to the door stopped to shake Craft’s hand. She thanked them for their years of support.

“We’ve had a wonderful run,” she said.