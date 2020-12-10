Luigi's marks 50 years of family ownership

As Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant celebrates its 50th anniversary, owner Maristane Rocha takes little credit.

The restaurant business is challenging, even without a global pandemic to contend with. Why has Luigi’s, located on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke County, survived for 50 years when so many others have failed?

“I think by the grace of God and by the great people who support us,” Rocha said, noting that generations of families have come to dine at the restaurant.

Her brothers opened Luigi’s in 1970, when they purchased and transformed a pizza house into the Italian dining establishment it’s known as today. Rocha joined them at the restaurant in 1990 and when they retired to Brazil, she took over.

“I came and I love it and then they decide they’re going to sell. I said I will buy it, and I bought it,” Rocha said. “And here I am.”

The 50th anniversary of Luigi’s was recently recognized by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, where a proclamation called it one of the longest-running restaurants in the locality. It also noted that the restaurant began with five employees and has grown to 19, many of whom have been with the restaurant for decades.