Luigi's marks 50 years of family ownership

As Luigi’s Italian Gourmet Restaurant celebrates its 50th anniversary, owner Maristane Rocha takes little credit.
The restaurant business is challenging, even without a global pandemic to contend with. Why has Luigi’s, located on Brambleton Avenue in Roanoke County, survived for 50 years when so many others have failed?
“I think by the grace of God and by the great people who support us,” Rocha said, noting that generations of families have come to dine at the restaurant.
Her brothers opened Luigi’s in 1970, when they purchased and transformed a pizza house into the Italian dining establishment it’s known as today. Rocha joined them at the restaurant in 1990 and when they retired to Brazil, she took over.
“I came and I love it and then they decide they’re going to sell. I said I will buy it, and I bought it,” Rocha said. “And here I am.”
The 50th anniversary of Luigi’s was recently recognized by the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, where a proclamation called it one of the longest-running restaurants in the locality. It also noted that the restaurant began with five employees and has grown to 19, many of whom have been with the restaurant for decades.
Rocha said the restaurant has three chefs: One has been at Luigi’s for 40 years, another 35 years and the last — her son — grew up there. They’ve earned the restaurant a reputation for high-quality food. The menu is large, with about 85 items. Rocha said they’ve added to it over the years but rarely remove dishes.
Rocha is 68 years old and a fixture at the restaurant, where she said customers call her “Mama.”
“I don’t want to retire yet,” she said. “I’m going to continue, because that makes me young.”
Having grown up in Luigi’s, Juninho Rocha said it’s particularly special to see his family’s business reach the 50-year mark. He attributes the restaurant’s success to its consistency and the fact that it treats customers like family — several even attended his wedding.
“We just strive to provide nothing but the best that we possibly can,” said Juninho Rocha, who is a part owner along with his mother. “We don’t cut corners. Everything here is made to order. Nothing’s premade. We keep everything as fresh as we can.”
Though Luigi’s is an Italian restaurant, it does more than just pasta, he said, noting that the menu includes various veal, chicken, beef and seafood dishes.
Juninho Rocha said he loves working side-by-side with his mother and other family members, though he admitted doing so is not without its challenges.
Usually he can be found in the kitchen but goes wherever he’s needed, whether that’s behind the bar or at the host stand. He did not attend culinary school, instead learning from the chefs at Luigi’s.
He described the restaurant as family-friendly and customer-focused.
“We try to do the best we can to make sure that every guest who comes in leaves here happy, with a smile on their face and their bellies full,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic is the greatest challenge Luigi’s has faced in its 50 years, Maristane Rocha said. At the onset, the restaurant closed for a few weeks. It eventually reopened to offer takeout, drawing 50 orders on the first day. The dining room is now open. Rocha said her loyal customers can be counted on to help the business through this difficult time.
The pandemic has prevented Luigi’s from holding a 50-year celebration, but Rocha said she’s looking forward to doing so eventually.
“We just want to thank people for the support and hopefully soon the pandemic is gone, we’ll be able to celebrate together and drink some champagne,” she said.
