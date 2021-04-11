Luke Bryan-branded beers, seltzers produced at Daleville brewing factory

LB: When I was touring before the pandemic, my schedule typically brought me through Rochester, New York, where Constellation is based, so we’ve gotten to know each other well over the years. As a huge beer lover, this was a collaborative idea, and together we knew we wanted to make it something special. It was amazing to partner with Constellation’s brewers to make Two Lane. We did a lot of taste tests, which was honestly the best part of the job, to make sure both the Lager and Seltzer were what we both wanted in the final product.

TRT: Did you make it to Daleville for any of the R&D part, and if so, how incognito did you have to be, or want to be? If you didn’t come here, how did the process go on your end?

LB: Me and my team were very involved in everything from the taste to the packaging. We worked with Constellation to make sure the cans were just right, even making sure the mountains resembled the Blue Ridge Mountains and that we incorporated ducks (not geese) to reflect my lifestyle. Overall it was very collaborative. My name is on every can as one clear way to illustrate how proud I am of it. I look forward to making it to Daleville once it’s safe to do so.