Luke Bryan-branded beers, seltzers produced at Daleville brewing factory

Huntin’, fishin’, lovin’ — and drinkin’ Luke Bryan-branded lagers and hard seltzers — every day. That doesn’t quite have a commercial jingle ring to it. But it fits with some of the product coming out of Constellation Brands’ Botetourt County brewery.
The Daleville plant, opened in 2017 to house San Diego-based Ballast Point Brewing Co.’s eastward operations, featured a restaurant and tasting room. That made the county’s Botetourt Center at Greenfield industrial park a bit of a social hot spot for a couple of years. Beer and spirits giant Constellation Brands (Corona, Modelo) bought Ballast Point for $1 billion in 2015, then sold it in December 2019 to Kings & Convicts Brewing.
The Daleville facility, the Roanoke Valley’s first industrial-sized brewery, was not part of that sale, and Ballast Point’s popular Sculpin IPAs and other beers were never brewed there again. Constellation had closed the restaurant and tasting room three months prior.
Since then, the 260,000-square-foot building has become a research and development center that brews regional brands including Funky Buddha beer and Wildish Tea. Constellation employs 50 people in Daleville.
After a COVID-induced delay, the company has introduced two new brews in concert with one of country music’s biggest stars. Bryan, who has sold millions of albums and filled arenas including Berglund Center, was directly involved in developing the products.
“When I started working with Constellation to make Two Lane, obviously the taste of both the Lager and Seltzer was the most important thing,” Bryan said in an email Q&A. “In a beer, I really need it to be smooth and have a clean, crisp taste — something you want to take a big sip of while at a concert! For seltzer, this was fun as we took the flavors that I love and turned them into a drink. Peach Tea and Blueberry Lemonade are perfect for sipping on the porch, and Watermelon Punch and Cherry Limeade are great for a day out on the lake.”
Both the lager and the seltzer, brewed with water from Carvins Cove, are on shelves in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, according to Jim Sabia, Constellation’s executive vice president and managing director for the brand’s beer division.
“This is more than a celebrity endorsement — Luke is a key partner and collaborator who believed in this product so much, he weighed in on everything from the taste to the branding, putting his ultimate stamp of approval on the product: his signature on every can,” Sabia said in an email Q&A. “We look forward to safely welcoming Luke to Daleville once the pandemic is over!”
Here is our Q&A with Bryan.
The Roanoke Times: How did you come to partner up with Constellation to do these brews? How close did they come to creating your ideal beverages?
LB: When I was touring before the pandemic, my schedule typically brought me through Rochester, New York, where Constellation is based, so we’ve gotten to know each other well over the years. As a huge beer lover, this was a collaborative idea, and together we knew we wanted to make it something special. It was amazing to partner with Constellation’s brewers to make Two Lane. We did a lot of taste tests, which was honestly the best part of the job, to make sure both the Lager and Seltzer were what we both wanted in the final product.
TRT: Did you make it to Daleville for any of the R&D part, and if so, how incognito did you have to be, or want to be? If you didn’t come here, how did the process go on your end?
LB: Me and my team were very involved in everything from the taste to the packaging. We worked with Constellation to make sure the cans were just right, even making sure the mountains resembled the Blue Ridge Mountains and that we incorporated ducks (not geese) to reflect my lifestyle. Overall it was very collaborative. My name is on every can as one clear way to illustrate how proud I am of it. I look forward to making it to Daleville once it’s safe to do so.
TRT: Would you say that branded adult bevs are a chapter in your business life, or the beginning of a book on it? For example, I know you’re a tequila fan, so are you looking to get into that world? Obviously, Constellation has a presence there, too.