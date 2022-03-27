Lynchburg baker, entrepreneur looks back on successful decade

LYNCHBURG — Tarsha Joyner’s newly opened bakery business was just pretend.

Yet Mrs. Joy’s Absolutely Fabulous Treats has now been in business for 10 years, has a bright yellow storefront at 1008 Commerce St. and Joyner has appeared on the Food Network channel multiple times.

“But what’s amazing is that year one was when I learned to bake,” Joyner said. “My kids will tell you I never baked birthday cakes for them. It was Sam’s Club all the way back in the day.”

The bakery business was almost an accident.

Ten years ago, Joyner was a student at University of Lynchburg working on her graphic design degree and was assigned to come up with a business for which she could design packaging and could brand the product, start to finish.

Wanting to create something family friendly, she created a fake bakery and learned from YouTube and Google how to bake treats to place in the packaging she had designed.

She got a gig at the Lynchburg Community Market selling some shortbread and other treats in the packaging.

“In the beginning, it was just about making something to put in the packaging,” she said. “I was making shortbread and people loved it. And I’m shocked because the shortbread I make now is nothing like that shortbread I used to make.”

With that, Mrs. Joy was born, and she decided to make the bakery a reality.

“Who knew that was going to turn into anything real? I just created this fake business and then learned how to bake,” she said.

Joyner said she’s been proud to represent Lynchburg over the years on the Food Network channel, but her first appearance was just the luck of the draw.

In 2015, she won the Food Network Christmas Cookie Challenge along with $10,000 to help establish her storefront, which she did the following year.

“I had only decorated cookies probably maybe a handful of times when I went on the show,” she said. “I only had six recipes and I was like, ‘God, if I need more than that, I don’t know what I’m going to do, because this is this all I got,’ and I used all six of them and won.”

As the host introduced the contestants, Joyner said there were well-established bakers, an ex-NFL player and a Martha Stewart cookie decorator, and Joyner wondered why she was on the show at all.

“I’m a software support analyst that works at the market on Saturdays,” she remembered thinking. “I was terrified for about five seconds, and then I remembered I had prayed all the way up to that point that if it was meant for me to be here, then I would be. So I got over it real quick.”

In 2017, she returned to battle bakers in the network’s “Dessert Games,” and in 2019, Joyner competed in Food Network’s “Haunted Gingerbread Showdown.”

In 2021, she was featured on “Project Bakeover,” where her store had a complete remodel.

Even with these accolades, Joyner doesn’t see herself as successful — yet.

“It’s hard trying to find the ingredients, hard getting capital to pay for those things because prices have doubled since we started,” she said. “And now we have to pay more for minimum wage, and so everything is going up as a result.”

Always on the hunt to reach new customers, Joyner created a video on the social-networking app TikTok last year where she posts baking tips and flops. But she never shares recipes.

“I didn’t want to do what everyone else was doing; I just do me. I don’t do a lot of music in the videos. I don’t do a lot of dancing because that’s not my jam, and I don’t share my recipes. I don’t do that because I’ve worked really hard for my recipes,” she said. “I don’t feel like I should take a decade to come up with this stuff and then just give it away.”

Last fall, she launched a new website that ships her baked goods all across the country, which has helped to bring in three to four times what she makes from walk-ins at the store.

“You have to start getting outside of your comfort zone when things have been working this way all along and then there’s this hiccup called the pandemic that made you think, ‘OK, so now we have to do something different because the same old ways aren’t going to work anymore,’” she said.

Joyner is her own worst critic.

“I feel like if all my bills are paid and I’m in no debt and I have a paycheck coming in on a regular basis, then I’m a success,” she said. “I can see that happening by next year.”

When reminded that Joyner had been in business for a decade, loyal customer and friend LoisAnn Pfister replied, “I’ve been eating her caramels for 10 years; don’t remind me!”

Pfister said her relationship with Joyner began when Joyner was set up at the market.

“I’m a sucker for anything caramel, so when I started buying those, I was sold for life,” she said.

The business relationship soon turned into friendship, and Pfister helped Joyner with some consulting as she was opening her storefront in 2016.

Joyner also made all the cupcakes and the cake for Pfister’s daughter’s wedding.

“She does keep growing and she keeps exploring and seeing what else is out there and what else she can do to expand her product line,” Pfister said. “She is great at experimenting and trying new things and is such a talented artist. I feel like in some ways, she still has more untapped potential and how to utilize that into profitability. She’s just, she’s really, really talented.”

For too many years, Joyner said, she worked for people who treated her as though she was dispensable.

“I know what that feels like and I know that when people come to work, I let them know how important they are,” she said. “And if it ever gets to the point where they don’t like being here and it’s time for them to go, I don’t hate their guts. This is not a landing pad; this is more like a springboard. They’re supposed to learn how to be a good employee and go to another job that can pay for what they need to sustain their life.”

When Ke’vona Covington, 19, started working at Mrs. Joy’s nearly two years ago, she knew nothing about baking but over time has learned and has found the job to be the best one she’s ever had.

Covington, a first-generation college student attending Virginia Commonwealth University, said Joyner has been a big help with guiding her even outside of work.

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “[Joyner] is an amazing person. She’s like a second mom to me. She’s helped me with college applications and educating me on what to do while I’m there.”

When Covington comes to work, it doesn’t feel like a job, she said.

“It feels like I’m just here with my family and I love the environment and I love that is Black-owned,” she said. “That kind of inspires me a little bit.”

All of that is what makes Joyner feel like a success.

“It’s important for me to teach my employees good work ethic and when they leave and they let me know that it was the best job that they’ve ever had and that they look forward to the future because they know what it’s like to have a good boss and to be a good employee, that’s what’s important to me, and if that’s what has been accomplished, then that’s what makes me feel like a success,” she said.