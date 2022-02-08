Lynchburg-based Scratch Pasta continues to grow

LYNCHBURG — As a former chef at West Manor Estate in Bedford County and Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, Stephanie Fees was thinking a few years ago about what she could do as a side hustle.

“Because weddings are cyclical,” she said, noting that the two venues are popular wedding spots. “There’s low season and high season. So I was thinking about something I could do during low season that was food related.”

She had read about someone else making pasta on the side, thought it sounded interesting and figured she’d give it a try and see how it worked out.

Fees launched Lynchburg-based Scratch Pasta in summer 2017 with encouragement from former Lynchburg Community Market Manager Jennifer Kennedy.

“She called me one week and she was like, ‘Look, I have a spot for you at the market next week, so you’re coming,’” Fees recalled.

She said the toughest part is to take the leap and actually do it, even when you have what you think is a good idea.

Shortly after, she began expanding into other counties and setting up at community markets in Forest, Charlottesville, Nelson County and Lexington.

“And from there I was putting my dry pasta in coffee bags at that point, and I started wholesaling in 2019 and it’s really just kind of taken off from there,” she said.

She makes nine varieties of pastas, including Virginia Wheat Campanelle; Tomato, Basil and Garlic Fusilli; Semolina Pappardelle; and Lemon Basil Gemelli.

Five years ago, when she first got started, her machine held about seven pounds of flour and could make about 10 bags of pasta per batch. With a new, larger machine, she can make 250 pounds per day and 1,000 pounds per week.

A few people help her five to six days per week make and box pasta in her garage, which she has converted into a working space. She said she’s outgrown that space and is opening a retail and pasta manufacturing facility this fall.

Dorothy McIntyre, market manager at the Forest Farmer’s Market, said when Fees approached her in 2017 about selling fresh, local pasta at the market, she was excited.

“Finally, good-quality pasta from a small business that tasted truly amazing,” she said. “The Virginia Wheat Campanelle is my personal favorite, made with local ingredients. Whether it’s Stephanie, her mother or Payton, her employee at the market, you are sure to stop by and have a great conversation and purchase a delicious local product.”

Fees now has a couple of distributors, including Rainforest Distribution and 4P Foods in Charlottesville, which Fees said has a connection and passion for local foods.

“They buy the product wholesale from me and then they resell it to stores that they work with, so it’s gotten me into these bigger cities,” she said.

Additionally, she has been networking with other vendors at various markets and growing her connections.

“I would kind of systematically find people who are a little bit ahead of me in their business and just say, ‘What are you selling? And do you have a contact number?’ And I was able to meet a lot of people just through making friends at the farmers market.”

At the end of 2019, Scratch hit the newsstands after it was featured in “Garden & Gun” magazine for its Virginia Wheat Campanelle.

Scratch Pasta is listed on Faire, an online tradeshow that aims to cut out the middleman between vendors and customers. She can sell her pastas online where retailers can buy it and she can ship directly to them without having a distributor.

“It’s an amazing way to be able to get my stuff all through the country without having to necessarily even have a distributor, and you get that connection with the smaller stores that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to as a super small business,” she said.

She also excited that five Williams-Sonomas in the south have picked up her product and will soon place them in store and online.

“As we grow, we’ve been looking for a long time to expand into an actual retail location and will have one coming to Lynchburg in the fall of 2022,” she said.

Daryl Calfee with Penny Lane Properties is helping Fees develop the new space.

Several years ago, he and his wife, Johanna, helped her create the brand of Scratch Pasta.

“Stephanie had a dream of making handmade pasta right after a long legacy of being a chef and running West Manor, and Jo came up with the name, and I helped with the logo,” he said. “But man, she’s been the one that’s got it all done, and it’s fun to now move along with her from the creative design space into the physical design space.”