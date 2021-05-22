 Skip to main content
McKinney is new Radford chamber director
McKinney

Dan McKinney

 Radford Chamber of Commerce

Dan McKinney is the new executive of the Radford Chamber of Commerce.

He started the job last week. McKinney has served on the chamber’s Board of Directors for nearly 10 years, including both the treasurer and president roles. He brings a wealth of experience and he is excited to begin leading the chamber, according to a chamber news release.

McKinney has a background in business management and marketing, along with his sales and customer service experience, according to the release.

He is a Radford University graduate with a business administration degree, according to the release.

McKinney succeeds Ciara Harris, who left the chamber director’s post to take a leadership position with the Friends of Claytor Lake.

— The Roanoke Times

