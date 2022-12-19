Montgomery chamber announces annual meeting award winners

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce conducted its 2022 Annual Meeting on Dec. 1 at The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center.
The following businesses, organizations and individuals received awards at the event:
- Outstanding Community Service Organization of the Year -- New River Valley Regional Commission.
- Outstanding Community Service Individual of the Year -- Meghan Kuczmarski, Edward Jones.
- Nonprofit of the Year (Large) -- Mountain View Humane Society.
- Nonprofit of the Year (Small) -- Montgomery Museum of Art & History.
- Distinguished Nonprofit Leader of the Year -- Andi Golusky, NRVCARES.
- Distinguished Government Leader of the Year -- Mark Sisson, Christiansburg Police Department.
- Distinguished Business Leader of the Year -- Terri Welch, Paint 'N Fun and Wine & Design.
- Technology Business of the Year -- Automation Creation Inc.
- Green Business of the Year -- Montgomery Regional Solid Waste Authority.
- Minority Business of the Year -- Uncork-it Inc.
- Small Business of the Year -- Paint 'N Fun.
- Business of the Year -- Express Employment Professionals.
In addition to congratulating the award recipients, the chamber wrote in an announcement about the event: “We truly enjoyed hosting everyone and celebrating the success of all of our members. Without the support from our members, nights like this would not be possible.”
- The Roanoke Times