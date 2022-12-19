 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Montgomery chamber announces annual meeting award winners

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce conducted its 2022 Annual Meeting on Dec. 1 at The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center.

The following businesses, organizations and individuals received awards at the event:

  • Outstanding Community Service Organization of the Year -- New River Valley Regional Commission.
  • Outstanding Community Service Individual of the Year -- Meghan Kuczmarski, Edward Jones.
  • Nonprofit of the Year (Large) -- Mountain View Humane Society.
  • Nonprofit of the Year (Small) -- Montgomery Museum of Art & History.
  • Distinguished Nonprofit Leader of the Year -- Andi Golusky, NRVCARES.
  • Distinguished Government Leader of the Year -- Mark Sisson, Christiansburg Police Department.
  • Distinguished Business Leader of the Year -- Terri Welch, Paint 'N Fun and Wine & Design.
  • Technology Business of the Year -- Automation Creation Inc.
  • Green Business of the Year -- Montgomery Regional Solid Waste Authority.
  • Minority Business of the Year -- Uncork-it Inc.
  • Small Business of the Year -- Paint 'N Fun.
  • Business of the Year -- Express Employment Professionals.

In addition to congratulating the award recipients, the chamber wrote in an announcement about the event: “We truly enjoyed hosting everyone and celebrating the success of all of our members. Without the support from our members, nights like this would not be possible.”

- The Roanoke Times

