Montgomery County supervisors OK boundary adjustment for business park

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has voted in favor of a measure to bring roughly 68 acres of Falling Branch Corporate Park land into the Christiansburg town limits.
The move effectively paves the way for further development and expansion of the business park, now more than 300 acres. The county rezoned the roughly 68-acre parcel in 2017 to facilitate the park’s expansion — and business park land that’s been rezoned has historically been taken into town limits for development, according to county documents on the matter.
Falling Branch Corporate Park is located just off the section of Interstate 81 that passes through Christiansburg. The property is home to a number of large-scale employers, including some that are involved in the rapidly growing science and technology fields.
In return for the county agreeing to bring the parcel into the town, Christiansburg will provide $300,000 to help with the cost of extending town utilities to the first pad developed on the property.
The parcel is currently vacant and is located in a manufacturing zoning district, according to county documents.
Among the employers in the park is a distribution center for Backcountry, an online retailer that specializes in outdoors recreational apparel and gear.
Moog Inc., which specializes in motion control products for various industries, announced during the early part of the year plans to vacate its facility on South Main Street in Blacksburg and establish an operation inside the nearly 102,000-square-foot Falling Branch park building previously occupied by Dish Network.
In addition to giving Moog substantially more space for its work, the project called for the creation of 75 new jobs.
The park has long been touted as a notable contributor in area employment, particularly in the high-demand fields of science and technology.
“The one thing is it’s going to attract companies that are going to employ people within our town,” Christiansburg Mayor Mike Barber said about the latest developments at the business park. “There’s a lot of high-tech stuff there and good paying jobs going into that thing.”
Barber said more technology jobs can contribute significantly to the town’s economic growth. He said he hopes to see more of those kinds of companies eye the area, especially given the way the overall economy is changing.
Barber also touted the park’s long-term planning, which he said is key to its survival.