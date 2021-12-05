Montgomery County supervisors OK boundary adjustment for business park

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has voted in favor of a measure to bring roughly 68 acres of Falling Branch Corporate Park land into the Christiansburg town limits.

The move effectively paves the way for further development and expansion of the business park, now more than 300 acres. The county rezoned the roughly 68-acre parcel in 2017 to facilitate the park’s expansion — and business park land that’s been rezoned has historically been taken into town limits for development, according to county documents on the matter.

Falling Branch Corporate Park is located just off the section of Interstate 81 that passes through Christiansburg. The property is home to a number of large-scale employers, including some that are involved in the rapidly growing science and technology fields.

In return for the county agreeing to bring the parcel into the town, Christiansburg will provide $300,000 to help with the cost of extending town utilities to the first pad developed on the property.

The parcel is currently vacant and is located in a manufacturing zoning district, according to county documents.