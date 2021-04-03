More than 1,800 tons of glass creates problems for Roanoke recycling facility

Some governments, such as Roanoke County, don’t accept glass at their recycling drop-off locations. “We stopped taking it at our sites many years ago, both for safety and market reasons,” Duval said.

Most of the bottles that are placed on a conveyor belt for sorting at RDS have already been broken up by compressors in collection trucks, which empty recycling bins from residential curbside bins and businesses.

As the belt moves through the building, the most valuable recyclables are pulled aside for storage by humans, robots and other mechanical devices. At the end of the line, crushed glass often winds up as one of the misfit toys in the recycling game.

For a while, RDS sold it for use as fill material for the construction of a road in the Rockbridge County landfill. Then it was shipped to a plant in North Carolina, which melted the glass and made new bottles from it, until that market dried up.

More often than not, the glass, or cullet, was dumped in a pile behind the warehouse.

There, it waited for RDS officials to complete a complicated process in which DEQ would declare the cullet beneficial for use as a fill material. That required the glass to be further crushed and ground with new equipment, which cost tens of thousands of dollars at a time when money was tight.