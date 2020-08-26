Mountain Valley asks FERC for more time to complete pipeline

Held up for nearly a year by lawsuits, suspended permits and a stop-work order, the Mountain Valley Pipeline is bidding for more time.

The company building the interstate pipeline asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission late Tuesday to extend by another two years a key approval that will otherwise expire in six weeks.

When FERC determined on Oct. 13, 2017, that there was a public need for the natural gas that will flow through the transmission line, it granted Mountain Valley a three-year certificate for a project the company said would only take a year to build.

But multiple legal challenges by opponents — who say burrowing a massive pipeline through Southwest Virginia will scar the landscape, pollute the water and kill endangered fish and bats — led courts to set aside three key sets of federal permits.

Mountain Valley has said it hopes to have the permits restored in time to complete the 303-mile pipeline by early next year,

But “due to the uncertainty regarding the timing of these permits and the outcome of any subsequent legal challenge, Mountain Valley asserts that a two-year extension is necessary and proper,” Matthew Eggerding, assistant general counsel for the company, wrote in the Aug. 25 letter to FERC.

A company representative said Wednesday that is still expects to complete work on schedule, but requested the extension “out of an abundance of caution.”

