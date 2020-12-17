Mountain Valley gets another approval for pipeline construction

Glick noted that Mountain Valley has yet to get renewed approval to pass through the national forest, and that other permits involving stream crossings and the protection of endangered species have been tossed out on appeal.

“Given the MVP permits’ checkered litigation record, we should not authorize MVP to commence piece-meal construction, including construction affecting a national forest, before it has all the permits needed,” he wrote.

During the pipeline’s troubled three-year construction history, FERC has at times allowed work to proceed on one segment while it was barred on another because of a suspended permit.

“It is that kind of hand-waving analysis that has earned the Commission a reputation for ‘rubber stamping’ interstate natural gas pipelines,” Glick wrote.

In recent months, Mountain Valley has either regained or is on track to regain most of the permits struck down earlier by the courts, who have sided with environmental groups concerned about the damage caused by building such a large pipeline along steep mountain slopes.