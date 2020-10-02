Mountain Valley gets another permit, but no word on when pipeline work can resume

“We can’t speculate on when the commission may act on these requests,” spokeswoman Tamara Young-Allen wrote in an email.

Lawsuits from environmental groups have delayed the $5.7 billion project by two years, and Mountain Valley has spent the past year working to have permits that were set aside by a federal appeals court restored. The company says it can complete construction by early next year, even as new legal challenges are filed.

“It’s clear that at this juncture, and contrary to the developers’ persistent messaging, the project is in trouble,” said Jessica Sims, Virginia field coordinator with Appalachian Voices, one of nearly a dozen groups involved in the litigation.

Sims said it appears that Mountain Valley is trying to pressure FERC into making a decision. Company officials could not be reached Friday.

In his letter to FERC, Eggerding included a right of way permit for the 42-inch diameter pipe to pass under the Blue Ridge Parkway at the top of Bent Mountain. That segment has already been completed, but the company needed approval to operate and maintain the pipeline on Park Service property.

The permit limits pipeline activity to a piece of land 50 feet wide and 2,208 feet long.