Mountain Valley gets another permit, but no word on when pipeline work can resume

Another permit has been granted for the Mountain Valley Pipeline, the company told federal regulators Friday, after waiting a week on its request to resume construction.
The latest approval, from the National Park Service on Tuesday, is for natural gas to be pumped at high pressure through a pipe buried under the Blue Ridge Parkway in Roanoke County.
In a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, company attorney Matthew Eggerding noted that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has reissued permits for the pipeline to cross streams and wetlands, and the Forest Service has completed an environmental study of its passage through the Jefferson National Forest.
With the bureaucratic bottleneck easing — on Sept. 4, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found the 303-mile pipeline would not jeopardize endangered species — Mountain Valley asked FERC last week to lift a stop-work order that has been in effect for nearly a year.
In a Sept. 22 letter, the joint venture of five energy companies requested a decision within three days so it could “maximize final restoration and complete as many activities as possible before winter.”
Yet there was no word Friday on when FERC will rule on that request or a second one in which Mountain Valley is seeking a two-year extension of an overarching permit that expires Oct. 13.
“We can’t speculate on when the commission may act on these requests,” spokeswoman Tamara Young-Allen wrote in an email.
Lawsuits from environmental groups have delayed the $5.7 billion project by two years, and Mountain Valley has spent the past year working to have permits that were set aside by a federal appeals court restored. The company says it can complete construction by early next year, even as new legal challenges are filed.
“It’s clear that at this juncture, and contrary to the developers’ persistent messaging, the project is in trouble,” said Jessica Sims, Virginia field coordinator with Appalachian Voices, one of nearly a dozen groups involved in the litigation.
Sims said it appears that Mountain Valley is trying to pressure FERC into making a decision. Company officials could not be reached Friday.
In his letter to FERC, Eggerding included a right of way permit for the 42-inch diameter pipe to pass under the Blue Ridge Parkway at the top of Bent Mountain. That segment has already been completed, but the company needed approval to operate and maintain the pipeline on Park Service property.
The permit limits pipeline activity to a piece of land 50 feet wide and 2,208 feet long.
Elsewhere in Roanoke County, trees have been felled but the pipe has not yet been laid along some of the steepest slopes Mountain Valley will encounter on its path from northern West Virginia to Pittsylvania County.
“At this time, construction along the entire route has been halted since October 2019; new clearing, grading and trenching of the right-of-way would not be ‘most protective of the environment,’ ” as Mountain Valley claims, Sierra Club senior attorney Elly Benson wrote in a letter Tuesday to FERC.
Benson said that work should not be allowed to resume until all of the federal permits have been reissued. Although a supplemental environmental impact statement was released last week for the Jefferson National Forest, the Forest Service has yet to take final action.
Earlier this week, the Sierra Club and other environmental groups petitioned the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review permits issued by the Army Corps, which allow the pipeline to cross nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands.
That legal challenge is another reason why construction should not resume, Benson wrote, “especially in light of statements that MVP intends to trench through ‘critical’ streams ‘as quickly as possible before anything is challenged.’ ”
Benson’s letter attributes that comment as one from an executive of Equitrans Midstream Corp., the lead partner in the project, made during an earnings call in August.
After the petition was filed Monday, attorneys asked the Army Corps to issue an administrative stay of the permits pending the legal challenge. The Corps has declined to comment, but there was no word of a stay by late Friday afternoon.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.