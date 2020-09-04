Mountain Valley Pipeline construction won't jeopardize protected species, federal review says

Construction of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, should it continue, is not likely to jeopardize five endangered or threatened species of fish, bats and plants, a long-awaited federal authorization has concluded.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Friday issued a new biological opinion, which was essentially a rewrite of its finding in 2017.
After a legal challenge was filed by Wild Virginia and six other environmental groups last August, a federal appeals court stayed the original opinion. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission then issued a stop-work order in October.
Following a nearly year-long reconsideration, the Fish and Wildlife Service released a 362-page opinion that found the massive project — which has run into repeated problems with erosion from steep mountain slopes — would not jeopardize protected species.
The finding applies to the Roanoke logperch, the candy darter — a second kind of fish that has been added to the endangered species list since 2017 — the Indiana bat, the northern long-eared bat and the Virginia spiraea, a flowering shrub native to southern Appalachia.
With the renewed permit in hand, Mountain Valley has said it hopes to resume work once the stop-work order is lifted.
But new legal challenges are likely for any new authorizations given to the controversial 303-mile pipeline. Two other key permits struck down by the courts are still under review.
"This dirty, dangerous fracked gas project is years behind schedule, billions of dollars over budget, and was sued by the Commonwealth of Virginia for violating common sense environmental protections hundreds of times,” Joan Walker of the Sierra Club said in a statement.
“MVP has shown they can’t be trusted to build this pipeline anyway,” she said, “and they should wise up and walk away from this risky bet like Duke and Dominion did with the ACP [Atlantic Coast Pipeline]."
