Mountain Valley Pipeline foes file challenge to reissued stream-crossing permits

Mountain Valley says there is a public need for the 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day to be pumped at high pressure through the pipeline, which will run from northern West Virginia, through Southwest Virginia, and connect with an existing pipeline near the North Carolina line.

But the project is two years behind schedule, in large part because of litigation from those who say it is polluting a scenic part of the country.

“The Corps has gone ahead and authorized MVP to dig and blast through our streams despite its full knowledge that it has not met its legal obligations or done what’s necessary to protect some of our most valuable and sensitive species,” David Sligh, Wild Virginia’s conservation director, said in an email.

“That’s deplorable.”

In a letter to the Army Corps, Teaney outlined a two-pronged challenge of the stream-crossing approvals, which were handled through a general process known as a Nationwide Permit 12.

The first is that the Army Corps did not take into account the impact on endangered species when it rewrote the process in 2017 — a flaw that “fatally infects” the permits the agency later gave to Mountain Valley in three of its districts through which the pipeline passes, Teaney wrote.