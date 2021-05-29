Mountain Valley Pipeline resumes work on steep slopes in Roanoke area

Uncertainty was raised to a new level last Thursday, when the Environmental Protection Agency announced that it will rewrite regulations involving the Clean Water Act in a way that could give states more power over pipelines.

Realizing that it could not complete the stream crossings in time to finish the project by the end of this year, Mountain Valley announced another delay earlier this month, saying the pipeline would not be in service until summer 2022.

It won’t come soon enough for some property owners, who say that erosion on their land will continue until the pipeline is buried and the land above it is fully restored.

Frances Meadows of Craigsville, West Virginia, implored FERC in a recent letter to “please approve the necessary permits so this project can be finished up and reclamation can be completed and we can get on with our lives.”

Work restarts amid legal attacks

Perhaps the biggest problem for Mountain Valley has been the mountain of legal documents from environmental groups.