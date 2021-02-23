Mountain Valley Pipeline still on target for completion this year, developers say

Last year, FERC approved such an operation for the Roanoke River, which the pipeline will cross near Elliston on its path through the New River and Roanoke valleys.

In addition to getting authorizations from two federal entities, Mountain Valley must also obtain new water quality certifications from Virginia and West Virginia.

Height Capital Markets, an investment banking firm that has been closely following the project, has said it expects the complicated permitting process to push completion of the pipeline well into next year.

Meanwhile, opponents continued their sustained assault this week, launching a campaign that attempts to undercut Mountain Valley’s financial backing from banks and investors.

In announcing the DivestMVP coalition, organizers said the uncertainty of a project now estimated to cost up to $6 billion has led many industry watchers to openly wonder if it will ever be completed.

“The polluting corporations digging the trench for this pipeline might as well be throwing their investors’ money into a 300-mile long hole,” Patrick Grenter, associate director for the Sierra Club’s Beyond Dirty Fuels Campaign, said in a statement.